Highlights Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 15.04.2026
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shepherd goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.
Yorker, outside off. Shepherd gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.
MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Avesh Khan. Shepherd gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.
Full, pitching outside off once again. David pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run back behind point.
Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Shepherd goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Good length, outside off. David gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.
DROPPED! Good line and length. David moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Markram.
SIX! Rathi pitches one up, pitching outside off. David moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. David gets on the front foot and eases a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd goes back and drives through the off side for one run.
Yorker, pitching outside off stump. David gets forward and eases a drive
Short of a length, on leg stump. Shepherd goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square for a run.
OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! Short, outside off stump again. Sharma gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Choudhary
Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off. David gets on the front foot and edges through the on side field for 1 run.
OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Yadav. Patidar rocks back and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Rathi
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Patidar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 6 runs.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.
MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.
FOUR! On a good line and length. Sharma gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.
SIX! Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off again. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.
On a good line and length again. Patidar goes back and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.
Dropped in short by Avesh Khan, pitching on a good line. Patidar rocks back and drives for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for 4 runs behind point.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharma goes back and slices a cut for a run.
Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching on a good line. Sharma goes back and defends
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Avesh Khan breaks through! Good length, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Pooran down the ground.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Good line and length. Kohli moves onto the back foot and punches a drive
Good length, outside off stump once again. Patidar steps away and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Kohli steps away and drives through the off side for one run.
Good length, outside off once more. Patidar gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.
Linde pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.
On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami again. Patidar pushes forward and eases a drive
SIX MORE! Short ball, pitching on a good line. Patidar gets on the back foot and plays a hook for a half dozen runs behind square.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Patidar moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs through the on side field.
On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami. Patidar moves onto the back foot and flicks
Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Kohli moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for one run.
Dropped in short by Mohammad Shami, on leg stump and angling across Kohli. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull
Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump again. Kohli gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the back foot and edges
Good line and length. Patidar rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Patidar pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend
OUT! Avesh Khan gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Avesh Khan, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Himmat Singh
Short of a length, on a good line once again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Full, on line. Kohli pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.
Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Padikkal pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and defends for a run.
Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, outside off stump again. Padikkal gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Length ball, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.
Dropped in short by Avesh Khan, outside off once more. Padikkal goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull
Good length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.
Good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal pushes forward and defends for 1 run through the off side.
Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off. Padikkal goes back and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Kohli gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Pooran.
Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off once again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.
Length ball, outside off. Kohli rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from Rathi. Padikkal goes back and plays a flick for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli rocks back and drives for 1 run.
SIX! Back of a length from Rathi, pitching outside off. Kohli goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Padikkal rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run. The ball is misfielded.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Kohli advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.
Wide. Back of a length from Yadav, too wide outside leg.
FOUR! Yadav drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Kohli goes back and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull
FOUR! Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Kohli shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal rocks back and slices a cut for a single run back through point.
Back of a length, on a good line. Kohli rocks back and defends for a single run behind square.
Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Kohli. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and edges
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Padikkal rocks back and flicks for 4 runs.
OUT! Yadav breaks through! Back of a length, on line. Salt goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Salt is bowled
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Salt gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive
Short of a length, outside off once again. Salt gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a couple of runs.
Good length, outside off again. Kohli pushes forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.
CHANCE! Length ball, outside off. Kohli gets forward and defends for 1 run through the off side field. A great run out chance but Royal Challengers Bengaluru survive the attempt from Rathi's throw. The misfield by Rathi.
Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off once again. Salt pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.
Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off stump once more. Salt moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets on the back foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.
Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, on a good line. Salt goes back and flicks
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets forward but misses while attempting a drive
OUT! Rasikh Salam gets one through! Yorker, on a good line. Avesh Khan rocks back but misses while attempting to play a scoop, the ball gets through, and Avesh Khan is bowled
Good length, outside off stump. Rathi gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.
Length ball, outside off. Rathi moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rathi pushes forward but misses while trying a drive
OUT! Rasikh Salam gets one through! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Choudhary. He goes back but misses while trying to play a flick, the ball gets through, and Choudhary is bowled
SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Choudhary gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs through the leg side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Choudhary rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Avesh Khan gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Mohammad Shami gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
OUT! Kumar breaks through! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off. Linde gets on the back foot and guides a shaky cut, and is impressively caught by David back behind point.
Yorker, pitching outside leg. Choudhary goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.
Good length from Kumar, pitching on leg and angled across Linde. He rocks back and skies a bad drive for a single run.
Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside leg and angled across Linde. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Linde gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Linde moves onto the back foot and ramps behind point for four runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Linde steps away and drives
On a good length, outside off. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.
Hazlewood drops one in short, on a good line. Choudhary rocks back and pulls for two runs.
Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Linde goes back and defends
OUT! Kumar breaks through! Full toss, on line once more. Pant pushes forward and plays a wild flick, and is caught by Salt behind square.
Full, on a good line. Choudhary rocks back and drives on the leg side for a run.
Wide. Bouncer, pitching far outside off.
Kumar drops one in short, on a good line. Choudhary rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.
DROPPED! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Pant gets forward and edges for a single run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sharma.
Dropped in short by Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a run.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Pant pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive
OUT! Rasikh Salam gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Sharma
Full toss, outside leg. Choudhary gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.
Short ball, on line. Choudhary gets on the back foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to Sharma untouched
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.
FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ayush Badoni rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.
Good length from Sharma, outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni goes back and cuts back behind point for a single run.
Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary goes back and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.
FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.
On a good length, outside off stump but angled across Ayush Badoni. He goes back and plays a flick for a run.
On a good line and length from Sharma once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs down the ground.
On a good line and length from Sharma. Choudhary moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.
Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary rocks back and flicks for 1 run.
MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Pandya. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
On a good length, outside off. Choudhary goes back and defends
Good line and length from Pandya. Choudhary gets on the back foot and punches a drive
Good length, pitching outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and edges
Pitching on a good line and length. Choudhary gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off once more. Choudhary goes back and plays a flick for a single run.
Good length from Sharma, outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
FOUR! Length ball, outside leg. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.
Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Choudhary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good line and length from Sharma. Choudhary goes back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke
Length ball, outside off stump. Choudhary gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal, however the umpire says not out.
On a good line and length once again. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ayush Badoni rocks back and flicks for 2 runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Pandya once again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.
OUT! Pandya gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Pandya. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward and edges, and is caught by Patidar
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and drives for one run.
Good length, outside off. Ayush Badoni rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Ayush Badoni gets forward and drives
FOUR! Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni goes back and plays a cut behind point for four runs.
On a good length, outside off. Ayush Badoni goes back and guides a cut
On a good line and length. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for two runs.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.
Good line and length. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Pandya breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Marsh goes back and edges, the ball gets through, and Marsh is bowled
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run back behind square.
SIX! Pandya drops one in short, on a good line. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and hooks for 6 runs behind square.
Good line and length. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Full toss, outside off. Marsh gets forward and drives for 1 run.
On a good line and length. Marsh rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.
Good length from Sharma, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.
Back of a length, on a good line. Marsh goes back and pulls sloppily for one run.
Good line and length. Marsh pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Royal Challengers Bengaluru call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Marsh is not out.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets forward and edges behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.
SIX! On a good line and length from Pandya once more. Marsh gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for six runs.
Good line and length. Marsh pushes forward and inside edges
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
FOUR! On a good line and length from Pandya once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.
Wide. Very short ball, on line.
Good length, outside leg. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.
Good line and length from Pandya. Marsh steps away and eases a drive on the off side for a run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Ayush Badoni goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind square.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull
Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Marsh gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull
On a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, on leg stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye behind square.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Hazlewood, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.
OUT! Bowled. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Pooran has to depart
Yorker, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.
Good length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Half-tracker, pitching outside off. Pooran ducks under it
Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and flicks
Good length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off again. Marsh gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.
Good length, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives
Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot but decides to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot
Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Back of a length, outside off. Pant gets on the back foot and inside edges
Short ball, on a good line. Pant gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a pull
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pant gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull
Back of a length, on line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull for one run.
OUT! Caught. Good length from Rasikh Salam, outside leg. Markram rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Padikkal
Good length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Short of a length, on a good line once more. Markram goes back and defends for 1 run.
SIX! Back of a length, on line. Markram moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.
Good length, pitching outside off again. Marsh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Markram gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a run.
MAXIMUM! Short ball, on a good line. Marsh goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram pushes forward and drives for a run straight down the ground.
Short of a length, on a good line again. Marsh rocks back and defends for one run behind square on the leg side.
Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke
On a good length, outside off again. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Marsh rocks back and outside edges for a single run. The ball is misfielded.
Good length from Hazlewood, outside off. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.
Back of a length, outside off stump. Markram gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for one run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length, pitching outside off once again. Marsh pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off once more. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.
Good length from Kumar, outside off stump once again. Marsh advances and plays a flick for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Marsh gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
Good length, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke