15.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shepherd goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

14.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Shepherd gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Avesh Khan. Shepherd gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

14.4 1 Full, pitching outside off once again. David pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

14.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run back behind point.

14.2 . Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off stump once more. Shepherd goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

14.1 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Shepherd moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. David gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.

13.5 2 DROPPED! Good line and length. David moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Markram.

13.4 6 SIX! Rathi pitches one up, pitching outside off. David moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a half dozen runs.

13.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. David gets on the front foot and eases a drive

13.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Shepherd goes back and drives through the off side for one run.

12.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. David gets forward and eases a drive

12.5 1 Short of a length, on leg stump. Shepherd goes back and plays a defensive stroke behind square for a run.

12.4 W OUT! Yadav gets the wicket! Short, outside off stump again. Sharma gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Choudhary

12.3 1 Good length from Yadav, pitching outside off. David gets on the front foot and edges through the on side field for 1 run.

12.2 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length from Yadav. Patidar rocks back and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Rathi

12.1 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Patidar moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 6 runs.

11.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a cut back behind point for four runs.

11.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, outside off stump. Sharma moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Sharma gets forward and plays a sweep behind square for four runs.

11.3 6 SIX! Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off again. Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 6 runs.

11.2 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sharma gets on the back foot and drives for a couple of runs.

11.1 1 On a good line and length again. Patidar goes back and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

10.6 1 Dropped in short by Avesh Khan, pitching on a good line. Patidar rocks back and drives for one run.

10.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump. Patidar moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

10.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Sharma goes back and slices a cut for a run.

10.3 . Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching on a good line. Sharma goes back and defends

10.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Sharma gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.1 W OUT! Avesh Khan breaks through! Good length, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and drives sloppily, and is caught by Pooran down the ground.

9.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli goes back and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

9.5 . Good line and length. Kohli moves onto the back foot and punches a drive

9.4 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Patidar steps away and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kohli steps away and drives through the off side for one run.

9.2 1 Good length, outside off once more. Patidar gets on the back foot and cuts for a single run.

9.1 1 Linde pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

8.6 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami again. Patidar pushes forward and eases a drive

8.5 6 SIX MORE! Short ball, pitching on a good line. Patidar gets on the back foot and plays a hook for a half dozen runs behind square.

8.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Patidar moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs through the on side field.

8.3 . On a good line and length from Mohammad Shami. Patidar moves onto the back foot and flicks

8.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Kohli moves onto the back foot and flicks behind square for one run.

8.1 . Dropped in short by Mohammad Shami, on leg stump and angling across Kohli. He moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

7.6 1 Good length from Avesh Khan, outside off stump again. Kohli gets forward and drives for a single run through the off side.

7.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kohli moves onto the back foot and edges

7.4 1 Good line and length. Patidar rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run through the leg side field.

7.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Patidar pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

7.2 W OUT! Avesh Khan gets the wicket! Dropped in short by Avesh Khan, outside off. Padikkal moves onto the back foot and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Himmat Singh

7.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.6 1 Full, on line. Kohli pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.

6.5 1 Good length, on leg stump and angling across. Padikkal pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a run.

6.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kohli gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

6.3 . Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.2 1 Good length, outside off stump again. Padikkal gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

6.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Kohli gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a single run.

5.6 . Dropped in short by Avesh Khan, outside off once more. Padikkal goes back but swings and misses while trying a pull

5.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Kohli gets forward and drives for one run through the off side field.

5.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Padikkal pushes forward and defends for 1 run through the off side.

5.3 . Back of a length from Avesh Khan, pitching outside off. Padikkal goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Kohli gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

5.1 2 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs down the ground. The ball is misfielded by Pooran.

4.6 1 Good length from Rathi, pitching outside off once again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and drives down the ground for a run.

4.5 . Length ball, outside off. Kohli rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 1 On a good line and length from Rathi. Padikkal goes back and plays a flick for a run.

4.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kohli rocks back and drives for 1 run.

4.2 6 SIX! Back of a length from Rathi, pitching outside off. Kohli goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.1 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Padikkal rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a run. The ball is misfielded.

3.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Kohli advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.6 1w Wide. Back of a length from Yadav, too wide outside leg.

3.5 4 FOUR! Yadav drops one in short, pitching outside off again. Kohli moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for four runs.

3.4 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Kohli gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump. Kohli goes back and eases a drive through the off side for four runs.

3.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kohli moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

3.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Kohli shuffles down the pitch and pulls for four runs.

2.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Padikkal rocks back and slices a cut for a single run back through point.

2.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Kohli rocks back and defends for a single run behind square.

2.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off stump. Kohli gets forward and punches a drive for four runs.

2.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Kohli moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

2.1 4 On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across Kohli. He gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick back behind square, resulting in 4 leg byes.

1.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Padikkal gets on the back foot and edges

1.5 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Padikkal rocks back and flicks for 4 runs.

1.4 W OUT! Yadav breaks through! Back of a length, on line. Salt goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, the ball gets through, and Salt is bowled

1.3 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Salt gets forward but misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 2 Short of a length, outside off once again. Salt gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a couple of runs.

1.1 1 Good length, outside off again. Kohli pushes forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side for 1 run.

0.6 1 CHANCE! Length ball, outside off. Kohli gets forward and defends for 1 run through the off side field. A great run out chance but Royal Challengers Bengaluru survive the attempt from Rathi's throw. The misfield by Rathi.

0.5 1 Good length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off once again. Salt pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

0.4 . Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, pitching outside off stump once more. Salt moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

0.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets on the back foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

0.2 . Back of a length from Mohammad Shami, on a good line. Salt goes back and flicks

0.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Salt gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

19.6 W OUT! Rasikh Salam gets one through! Yorker, on a good line. Avesh Khan rocks back but misses while attempting to play a scoop, the ball gets through, and Avesh Khan is bowled

19.5 1b Good length, outside off stump. Rathi gets on the back foot but misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for 1 bye.

19.4 . Length ball, outside off. Rathi moves onto the front foot and drives sloppily

19.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Rathi pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

19.2 W OUT! Rasikh Salam gets one through! Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angled across Choudhary. He goes back but misses while trying to play a flick, the ball gets through, and Choudhary is bowled

19.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Choudhary gets on the front foot and drives for 6 runs through the leg side field.

18.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Choudhary rocks back and plays a cut for 1 run.

18.5 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Avesh Khan gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

18.4 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Mohammad Shami gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.3 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Back of a length from Kumar, pitching outside off. Linde gets on the back foot and guides a shaky cut, and is impressively caught by David back behind point.

18.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg. Choudhary goes back and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

18.1 1 Good length from Kumar, pitching on leg and angled across Linde. He rocks back and skies a bad drive for a single run.

17.6 1lb Back of a length from Hazlewood, outside leg and angled across Linde. He rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

17.5 2 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Linde gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs.

17.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Linde moves onto the back foot and ramps behind point for four runs.

17.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Linde steps away and drives

17.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for a single run.

17.1 2 Hazlewood drops one in short, on a good line. Choudhary rocks back and pulls for two runs.

17.1 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well down the leg side.

16.6 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Linde goes back and defends

16.5 W OUT! Kumar breaks through! Full toss, on line once more. Pant pushes forward and plays a wild flick, and is caught by Salt behind square.

16.4 1 Full, on a good line. Choudhary rocks back and drives on the leg side for a run.

16.4 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching far outside off.

16.3 2 Kumar drops one in short, on a good line. Choudhary rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

16.2 1 DROPPED! Yorker, pitching outside off stump once again. Pant gets forward and edges for a single run. A great chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Sharma.

16.1 1 Dropped in short by Kumar, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary moves onto the back foot and pulls poorly for a run.

15.6 . Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Pant pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

15.5 W OUT! Rasikh Salam gets the wicket! Short ball, outside off. Ayush Badoni goes back and outside edges, and is caught by Sharma

15.4 1 Full toss, outside leg. Choudhary gets on the back foot and plays a flick behind square for a run.

15.3 . Short ball, on line. Choudhary gets on the back foot but decides to just let the ball pass through to Sharma untouched

15.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

15.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off once more. Ayush Badoni rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.

14.6 1 Good length from Sharma, outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni goes back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

14.5 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary goes back and plays a cut for 1 run behind point.

14.4 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

14.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump but angled across Ayush Badoni. He goes back and plays a flick for a run.

14.2 2 On a good line and length from Sharma once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and flicks for a pair of runs down the ground.

14.1 1 On a good line and length from Sharma. Choudhary moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the on side field.

13.6 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off stump. Choudhary rocks back and flicks for 1 run.

13.5 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length from Pandya. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

13.4 . On a good length, outside off. Choudhary goes back and defends

13.3 . Good line and length from Pandya. Choudhary gets on the back foot and punches a drive

13.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and edges

13.1 . Pitching on a good line and length. Choudhary gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Choudhary goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

12.5 . Good length from Sharma, outside off. Choudhary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

12.3 . Good length from Sharma, outside off stump. Choudhary gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 . Good line and length from Sharma. Choudhary goes back and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

12.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Choudhary gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal, however the umpire says not out.

11.6 . On a good line and length once again. Ayush Badoni gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Ayush Badoni rocks back and flicks for 2 runs.

11.4 1 Full ball, on a good line. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Pandya once again. Choudhary moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

11.2 W OUT! Pandya gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Pandya. Abdul Samad Farooq gets forward and edges, and is caught by Patidar

11.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

10.6 1 Good length, outside off. Ayush Badoni rocks back and plays a flick for a single run.

10.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ayush Badoni gets forward and drives

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Sharma, pitching outside off once again. Ayush Badoni goes back and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

10.3 . On a good length, outside off. Ayush Badoni goes back and guides a cut

10.2 2 On a good line and length. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a flick back behind square for two runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni rocks back and cuts for four runs behind point.

9.6 . Good line and length. Abdul Samad Farooq moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 W OUT! Pandya breaks through! On a good length, outside off. Marsh goes back and edges, the ball gets through, and Marsh is bowled

9.4 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ayush Badoni moves onto the front foot and defends for a single run back behind square.

9.3 6 SIX! Pandya drops one in short, on a good line. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and hooks for 6 runs behind square.

9.2 . Good line and length. Ayush Badoni pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 1 Full toss, outside off. Marsh gets forward and drives for 1 run.

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Marsh rocks back and punches a drive down the ground for a single run.

8.5 1 Good length from Sharma, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Ayush Badoni gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run behind square.

8.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Marsh goes back and pulls sloppily for one run.

8.3 . Good line and length. Marsh pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. Royal Challengers Bengaluru appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved. Royal Challengers Bengaluru call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Marsh is not out.

8.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets forward and edges behind square on the leg side for 4 runs.

8.1 1 Good line and length. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

7.6 6 SIX! On a good line and length from Pandya once more. Marsh gets forward and punches a drive down the ground for six runs.

7.5 . Good line and length. Marsh pushes forward and inside edges

7.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

7.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Pandya once again. Marsh moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

7.4 1w Wide. Very short ball, on line.

7.3 1 Good length, outside leg. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for one run.

7.2 1 Good line and length from Pandya. Marsh steps away and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

7.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Ayush Badoni goes back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run back behind square.

6.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Marsh gets on the back foot but misses while trying a pull

6.5 . Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Marsh gets on the back foot, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull

6.4 . On a good line and length. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.3 1lb Length ball, on leg stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

6.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hazlewood, outside off stump. Ayush Badoni moves onto the back foot and late cuts behind point for 4 runs.

6.1 W OUT! Bowled. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pooran rocks back and edges, the stumps are disturbed, and Pooran has to depart

5.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Pooran moves onto the front foot and defends for a run.

5.5 . Good length from Rasikh Salam, outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.4 . Half-tracker, pitching outside off. Pooran ducks under it

5.3 . Full toss, pitching on a good line. Pooran gets on the back foot and flicks

5.2 1 Good length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off again. Marsh gets forward and drives for one run down the ground.

5.1 . Good length, outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives

4.6 . Good length from Hazlewood, pitching outside off stump. Pooran gets on the front foot but decides to let that one travel through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

4.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Pooran moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 W Back of a length, outside off. Pant gets on the back foot and inside edges

4.3 . Short ball, on a good line. Pant gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

4.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Pant gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

4.1 1 Back of a length, on line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and plays a shaky pull for one run.

3.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Rasikh Salam, outside leg. Markram rocks back and outside edges, and is caught by Padikkal

3.5 1 Good length from Rasikh Salam, pitching outside off. Marsh moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

3.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Markram goes back and defends for 1 run.

3.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, on line. Markram moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs on the on side.

3.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Marsh pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Markram gets forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground for a run.

2.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, on a good line. Marsh goes back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs back behind square.

2.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Markram pushes forward and drives for a run straight down the ground.

2.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line again. Marsh rocks back and defends for one run behind square on the leg side.

2.2 . Back of a length from Kumar, pitching on a good line. Marsh gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 . On a good length, outside off again. Marsh gets on the front foot and eases a drive

1.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Marsh rocks back and outside edges for a single run. The ball is misfielded.

1.5 1 Good length from Hazlewood, outside off. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

1.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run.

1.3 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Markram gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Hazlewood, pitching on a good line. Marsh moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for one run.

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Marsh gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

0.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Marsh pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a single run.

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Markram moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run.

0.4 1 Good length from Kumar, outside off stump once again. Marsh advances and plays a flick for a single run.

0.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Marsh moves onto the front foot and drives for a couple of runs through the off side.

0.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Marsh gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.