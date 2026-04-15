Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 15.04.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

149

LSG
LSG

146

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Kohli Viratbatsman493461144.12
Patidar Rajatbatsman271313207.69
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Khan Aveshbowler402325.7500
Singh Rathi Digvesh4051012.7500

Latest Highlights

15.1
4

FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shepherd goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

14.6
1

Yorker, outside off. Shepherd gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.5
6

MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Avesh Khan. Shepherd gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

Read all highlights