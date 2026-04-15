Results Score Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 15.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Kohli Viratbatsman
|49
|34
|6
|1
|144.12
|Patidar Rajatbatsman
|27
|13
|1
|3
|207.69
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Khan Aveshbowler
|4
|0
|23
|2
|5.75
|0
|0
|Singh Rathi Digvesh
|4
|0
|51
|0
|12.75
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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15.1
4
FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Shepherd goes back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.
14.6
1
Yorker, outside off. Shepherd gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.
14.5
6
MAXIMUM! Good line and length from Avesh Khan. Shepherd gets forward and drives for a half dozen runs.