Match details Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants T20 Indian Premier League 15.04.2026

T20M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
RCB
RCB

149

LSG
LSG

146

Match Info

Match:Indian Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, March 28, 2026 - Sunday, May 31, 2026
Toss:Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 15, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

PlayersSalt Phil, Padikkal Devdutt, Patidar Rajat, Sharma Jitesh, David Tim, Shepherd Romario, Pandya Krunal, Kumar Bhuvneshwar, Sharma Suyash, Salam Rasikh, Hazlewood Josh, Kohli Virat, Cox Jordan, Yadav Mangesh, Chouhan Kanishk, Iyer Venkatesh
BenchBethell Jacob, Dayal Yash, Deswal Satvik, Duffy Jacob, Malhotra Vihaan, Ostwal Vicky, Singh Abhinandan, Singh Swapnil, Thushara Nuwan

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

PlayersMarsh Mitchell, Markram Aiden, Pant Rishabh, Pooran Nicholas, Badoni Ayush, Samad Abdul, Choudhary M, Shami Mohammed, Khan Avesh, Singh Rathi Digvesh, Yadav Prince, Breetzke Matthew, Singh Himmat, Linde George, Siddharth Manimaran, Yadav Mayank
BenchAhmed Shahbaz, Hasaranga Wanindu, Inglis Josh, Khan Mohsin, Kulkarni Arshin, Nortje Anrich, Raghuwanshi Akshat, Singh Akash Maharaj, Tendulkar Arjun Sachin, Tiwari Naman

Venue Guide

StadiumM.Chinnaswamy Stadium
CityBangalore
Capacity40000
EndsPavilion End
Hosts toBEML End