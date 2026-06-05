Squads Eagle Thane Strikers vs Arcs Andheri T20 Mumbai Premier League 05.06.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ankolekar Atharva
bowler
Bhatt Manan Rakesh
bowler
Ghag Rohan
no information yet
Giri Anuj Vinod
no information yet
Jagtap Shashwat
all rounder
Jain Ayaan Mohit
no information yet
Kadam Shashikant
all rounder
Kerkar Eknath
wicket keeper
Kunwar Vinay
no information yet
Mishra Kartik Mithilesh
no information yet
Patil Sairaj
all rounder
Raje Amartya
no information yet
Rodrigues Shaun
bowler
Singh Shivansh
no information yet
Singh Siddhant
batsman
Tarmale Onkar
no information yet
Thakur Shardul
all rounder
Zaveri Sumeir Samrat
no information yet