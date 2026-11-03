Match details Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Districts Women T20 Super Smash, Women 06.01.2027

T20

CAN
CAN
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, January 06, 2027 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Canterbury Magicians Squad

PlayersAnderson Kate, Asmussen Sarah, Banks Melissa, Chandler Kate, Cox Natalie, Dean Jodie, Gerken Abigale, Hotton Abigail, Irewin Kate, Loe Molly, Prasad Darcy-Rose, Sharp Izzy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Sullivan Gabby, Tahuhu Lea
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Women Squad

PlayersAgafili Carol, Athapaththu Chamari, Downes Marama, Gurrey Caitlin, Kareem Yasmeen, Knight Kayley, Lamplough Marina, Patel Nensi, Topp Holly, Wakelin Tash, Watkin Jess, Wolland Eve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Match has not started yet