Match details Canterbury Magicians vs Northern Districts Women T20 Super Smash, Women 06.01.2027
Match Info
|Match:
|Super Smash, Women 26/27
|Date:
|Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, January 06, 2027 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Canterbury Magicians Squad
|Players
|Anderson Kate, Asmussen Sarah, Banks Melissa, Chandler Kate, Cox Natalie, Dean Jodie, Gerken Abigale, Hotton Abigail, Irewin Kate, Loe Molly, Prasad Darcy-Rose, Sharp Izzy, Smith Lauren, Stalenberg Naomi, Sullivan Gabby, Tahuhu Lea
|Bench
|no information yet
Northern Districts Women Squad
|Players
|Agafili Carol, Athapaththu Chamari, Downes Marama, Gurrey Caitlin, Kareem Yasmeen, Knight Kayley, Lamplough Marina, Patel Nensi, Topp Holly, Wakelin Tash, Watkin Jess, Wolland Eve
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet