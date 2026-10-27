Match details Bengal vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 26.11.2026

T20

BEN
BEN
RR
RR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, November 26, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bengal Squad

PlayersAhmed Shahbaz, Bal Suvankar, Barman Prayas Ray, Boken Ompal, Chaudhary Saksham, Chowdhury Ritwik Roy, Das Sandipan, Deep Akash, Easwaran Abhimanyu, Gandhi Shakir Habib, Gharami Sudip Kumar, Halder Debopratim, Kaif MD, Khaira Ranjot Singh, Kumar Mukesh, Kumar Ravi, Lal Karan, Maity Kaushik, Pan Agniv, Paul Ankur, Porel Abhishek, Porel Ishan, Pramanik Pradipta, Purohit Aditya, Sarkar Subham, Tiwari Anurag Shubhash
Benchno information yet

Rajasthan Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet