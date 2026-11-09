Match details Rajasthan vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026

T20

RAJ
RAJ
BAR
BAR

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 20, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
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Rajasthan Squad

PlayersChoudhary Aniket, Garhwal Aditya, Garhwal Shubham, Gupta Arjit, Khan Salman Faruk, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Suthar Manav
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Baroda Squad

PlayersAbhale Jay, Bharward Anant, Desai Harsh, Gandhi Chintal, Kakade Kartik, Meriwala Lukman, Pandya Krunal, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Dhruv, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Abhimanyu, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu, Sopariya Soyeb
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Venue Guide

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