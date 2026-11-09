Match details Rajasthan vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 20.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, November 20, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Rajasthan Squad
|Players
|Choudhary Aniket, Garhwal Aditya, Garhwal Shubham, Gupta Arjit, Khan Salman Faruk, Lomror Mahipal, Rathore Kunal Singh Ajay, Suthar Manav
|Bench
|no information yet
Baroda Squad
|Players
|Abhale Jay, Bharward Anant, Desai Harsh, Gandhi Chintal, Kakade Kartik, Meriwala Lukman, Pandya Krunal, Pania Bhanu, Passi Amit, Patel Dhruv, Pithiya Mahesh, Rathva Ninad, Sharma Shivalik, Sheth Atit, Singh Abhimanyu, Singh Jyotsnil, Solanki Vishnu, Sopariya Soyeb
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet