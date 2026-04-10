Saqib Mahmood

Saqib Mahmood

bowler

Full name:Saqib Mahmood
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

England

Lancashire

MI London

Pretoria Capitals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2812303755
Innings4811543554
Overs61.069.538.0800.1299.0178.1
Balls------
Maidens1750163163
Runs137320398241316371556
Wickets6147836873
Avg22.8322.8556.8529.0724.0721.31
SR6129.9232.5757.8426.3814.64
Eco2.244.5810.473.015.478.73
BB443664
4w010323
5w000130
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2812303755
Innings227361516
Not outs10416610
Runs52202229813847
Balls Faced124312890216663
Avg52107.3314.915.337.83
SR41.9364.5178.5733.0383.1374.6
Fours42230112
Fifties000000
Sixies100121
Highest49127494511
Hundreds000000

Saqib Mahmood Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultSurrey vs Lancashire

Surrey vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

213

LAN

LAN

154

ResultLancashire vs Nottinghamshire

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Old Trafford

LAN

LAN

208

NOT

NOT

169

ResultLancashire vs Leicestershire

Lancashire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Old Trafford

LAN

LAN

145

LEI

LEI

146

ResultYorkshire vs Lancashire

Yorkshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

213

LAN

LAN

107

ResultLancashire vs Glamorgan

Lancashire vs Glamorgan

T20 Blast

Stanley Park

LAN

LAN

201

GLA

GLA

202

ResultDurham vs Lancashire

Durham vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

128

LAN

LAN

130

ResultLeicestershire vs Lancashire

Leicestershire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

156

LAN

LAN

160

ResultDerbyshire vs Lancashire

Derbyshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

County Ground

DER

DER

201

LAN

LAN

205

ResultNottinghamshire vs Lancashire

Nottinghamshire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Trent Bridge

NOT

NOT

181

LAN

LAN

180

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Saqib Mahmood News

View all

For those who want to get to know cricket player Saqib Mahmood better, all the latest information about him is presented here: from the results of past matches to his participation in tournaments.

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to India sealing series with 15 run win in Pune

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to India sealing series with 15 run win in Pune

India secured the T20I series against England with a 15-run win in Pune courtesy of impressive batting performances by Shivam Dube (53) and Hardik Pandya (53). Harshit Rana, who replaced the former as a concussion substitute, claimed 3/33 on debut to change the tide in the game.

Saqib Mahmood01:33 AM, 19 August, 2024

Men’s Hundred | Tom Curran’s firepower and Saqib Mahmood’s three-fer secure Oval's second trophy win

Saqib Mahmood01:15 AM, 24 July, 2024

The Hundred | Defending champions Oval go off the mark as bowling mastery outskilled Birmingham

Saqib Mahmood04:30 PM, 29 August, 2021

ENG vs IND | Bring in ‘The Beast’ Livingstone, leave out ‘bits-and-pieces’ Curran at The Oval, suggests Warne

Saqib Mahmood12:43 PM, 24 August, 2021

ENG vs IND | ‘Malan at 3, Pope at 5, Moeen at 8’ – Harmison calls for a batting-heavy England XI at Headingley

International career

Saqib Mahmood was born on 25 February 1997. He is an English cricketer who plays for both England and Lancashire. He is known as a right-arm bowler. Saqib made his debut for England in a Twenty20 match in November 2019. Later, in March 2022, he played his first Test match for the national team.

Test Matches

  • Debut: March 16-20, 2022, West Indies vs England at Bridgetown
  • Last Match: March 24-27, 2022, West Indies vs England at St George's

One Day Internationals (ODIs)

  • Debut: February 9, 2020, South Africa vs England at Johannesburg
  • Last Match: March 1, 2025, England vs South Africa at Karachi

Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)

  • Debut: November 3, 2019, New Zealand vs England at Wellington
  • Last Match: January 31, 2025, India vs England at Pune

Career Highlights:

  • September 2019: Mahmood was selected for England's Test and T20I squads for their series against New Zealand.
  • November 3, 2019: He played his first T20I match for England against New Zealand.
  • February 9, 2020: Mahmood made his ODI debut for England against South Africa.
  • August 2021: Mahmood joined England's squad for the second Test against India after Stuart Broad was injured.
  • February 2022: He was part of the squad for England's Test series against the West Indies and debuted on March 16, 2022.
  • 2022-2023: Mahmood faced challenges due to injuries, including stress fractures in his lower back. This kept him out of cricket for a while, delaying his return to top-level play.
  • November 2024: Mahmood was named Player of the Series during England's tour of the West Indies. He took nine wickets in five T20I matches, setting a new record for most wickets in powerplay overs for England in a T20I series.
  • January 2025: Mahmood faced delays with his visa before traveling to India for a series against India. He was cleared just in time to join the team.
  • January 31, 2025: Mahmood took three wickets in one over during the fourth T20I against India. He dismissed Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav, helping England to reduce India to 12/3. He became only the second bowler in T20I history, after Jerome Taylor of the West Indies, to take three wickets without conceding any runs in the same over.

Leagues Participation

Saqib Mahmood has played in many major T20 leagues. He was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians. Mahmood has also taken part in the Hundred with Southern Brave and played in the Vitality Blast with Lancashire since 2015. He played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League from 2020 to 2022 and was with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League for the 2021/22 season.

The Hundred 

Saqib Mahmood signed a new three-year contract with Lancashire for white-ball cricket in October 2024. He played an important role for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred 2024 season. In the final, he took 3 wickets for 17 runs against Southern Brave. He dismissed Leus du Plooy, Kieron Pollard, and Laurie Evans in just seven balls. Mahmood was named Player of the Final for his strong performance.

Year

Team

Notes

2024

Oval Invincibles

Player of the Final, took 3/17 to help win the title

Vitality Blast

Saqib Mahmood started his T20 career with Lancashire in 2015, helping the team win the T20 Blast that year. He also won the Cricketer of the Year award from the England Development Programme. In 2022, Mahmood signed a two-year contract extension with Lancashire. In October 2024, he signed a new three-year deal to play white-ball cricket for the team.

Year

Team

Notes

2015

Lancashire

Debut in T20; helped win T20 Blast; Cricketer of the Year award

2016

Lancashire

Played in One-Day Cup; led England's attack in U-19 World Cup

2022

Lancashire

Signed a two-year contract extension

2024

Lancashire

Signed a three-year contract for white-ball cricket

Pakistan Super League

Saqib Mahmood played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League from 2020 to 2022. In 2020, he joined the team as a replacement for Liam Livingstone during the play-offs. On February 27, 2021, he took three wickets in a match where Peshawar Zalmi won against Islamabad United. In PSL 2021, he received the Best Player of the Match award after taking four wickets in one game. In 2022, he left the tournament early to prepare for England’s Test series against the West Indies.

Year

Team

Notes

2020

Peshawar Zalmi

Joined as a replacement for Liam Livingstone

2021

Peshawar Zalmi

Took three wickets in a match against Islamabad United

2021

Peshawar Zalmi

Won Best Player of the Match after taking four wickets

2022

Peshawar Zalmi

Left PSL early for England’s Test series

Big Bash League

Saqib Mahmood played for Sydney Thunder in the 2021/22 Big Bash League. In a match against Brisbane Heat, he took four wickets for 22 runs. Sydney Thunder won the game by 53 runs. Mahmood was named Player of the Match for his performance.

Year

Team

Notes

2021/22

Sydney Thunder

Took 4 wickets for 22 runs vs Brisbane Heat

2021/22

Sydney Thunder

Named Player of the Match in the same game

Domestic career

In April 2019, Saqib Mahmood took five wickets in two List A matches in a row during the Royal London One-Day Cup. In May 2021, he got his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, with 5/47 against Yorkshire in the County Championship.

Mahmood joined Oval Invincibles for The Hundred in 2022 but missed most of the season because of a back injury. In October 2024, he signed a three-year contract with Lancashire for white-ball cricket. That year, he helped Oval Invincibles win the title by taking 3/17 in the final against Southern Brave. His performance earned him the Player of the Final award.

Records and achievements

Saqib Mahmood set several records in domestic and international cricket. He played important matches and received awards.

  • 2016: Took 13 wickets in six matches at the Under-19 World Cup, becoming the third-highest wicket-taker.
  • 2019: Became the first Lancashire player to take five wickets in two List A matches in a row (Royal London One-Day Cup).
  • 2024: Won Player of the Series in England’s T20I tour of the West Indies after taking nine wickets.
  • 2024: Took eight wickets in the powerplay phase of a T20I series, breaking David Willey's record of seven.
  • 2025: Joined the England squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.
    One of two bowlers in men’s T20I history to take three wickets in a single over without conceding a run.

Personal life

Saqib Mahmood was born in Birmingham, England, to British Pakistani parents. He became a well-known cricketer and gained many fans.

Family

Mahmood’s family roots are in Attock, Punjab. There is no public information about his wife or children.

Finances

By 2025, his wealth is estimated between $2 million and $3 million (£1.5 million to £2.5 million).

Scandals

In 2019, he was denied a visa to India because of his Pakistani background. Some people called him a terrorist online. He later said they misunderstood his reasons for traveling. In 2021, England needed a new squad quickly due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Mahmood was among the first players added. In 2022, a left foot injury stopped him from taking a wicket in a match against the West Indies.
Fans

In February 2023, Mahmood returned after a long injury break. He took 3 wickets for 27 runs in 7.1 overs, helping England Lions beat Sri Lanka A. Fans were happy to see him back. His Instagram following reached 74,000.

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