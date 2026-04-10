Rehan Ahmed News View all If you want to be the first to know the latest news about cricket player Rehan Ahmed, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket. England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter stunned as De Silva’s seaming delivery cleans up Rehan Ahmed A spinner producing a wicket with an inswinging delivery is an aberration, but Dhananjaya de Silva did exactly that against England in the second ODI in Colombo. The off-spinner got the ball to swing prodigiously against Rehan Ahmed to go through his defences to hit the top of off-stump. Rehan Ahmed BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers Rehan Ahmed The Hundred | Trent Rockets thrash Manchester Originals to continue unbeaten run at home Rehan Ahmed CT2025 | ‌Rehan Ahmed named replacement for injured Brydon Carse Rehan Ahmed PAK vs ENG | Rehan Ahmed joins England squad as team leans on spin for the third Test

International career

Rehan Ahmed was born on 13 August 2004 and has quickly become one of England's brightest young cricketers. At just 18 years old, he debuted internationally and set several records in a short amount of time.

2022 Test debut: 17 December 2022 vs. Pakistan. Rehan became the youngest player to debut for England in a Test match at the age of 18 years and 126 days. In this match, he also took five wickets in an innings, setting another record as the youngest player to achieve this feat in men's Test cricket. Under-19 World Cup: In the tournament, Rehan took 12 wickets in four games, making him the second-highest wicket-taker for England. His strong performance helped the team reach the final, although they lost to India.

2023 ODI debut: 6 March 2023 vs. Bangladesh. He made a solid debut in the One-Day International format. T20I debut: 12 March 2023 vs. Bangladesh. He became the youngest English male player to debut in all three formats of international cricket. Best ODI performance: 23 September 2023 vs. Ireland. Rehan took 4 wickets for 54 runs in 10 overs, with an economy of 5.4 runs per over. West Indies ODI series: In December 2023, he played three matches, taking 5 wickets at an economy of 4.33. West Indies T20 series: He played four T20 matches, taking 6 wickets at an economy rate of 10.93.

2024 Test series vs. India: In January 2024, Rehan played three matches, taking 11 wickets in 6 innings. Last Test: 24 October 2024 vs. Pakistan. He continued his solid performances in Test cricket. Last T20I: 17 November 2024 vs. West Indies. This was his most recent appearance in T20 matches.



Leagues Participation

Rehan Ahmed has participated in various domestic and international cricket leagues. Below are the details of his involvement in some key tournaments.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Rehan Ahmed did not participate in the IPL in 2023. He chose to focus on red ball cricket during this period. He also decided not to take part in the 2024 IPL auction as he was preparing for a five-match Test series in India. The England Cricket Board preferred to minimize his time away from home at such a young age. Rehan will not play in IPL 2025 either. Instead, he will compete in the ILT20 tournament for the Gulf Giants.

Year Team Position Details 2023 Not Participating - Focused on red ball cricket. 2024 Not Participating - Prioritized for a Test series in India. 2025 Not Participating - Competing in ILT20 for Gulf Giants.

T20 Blast

In 2023, Rehan Ahmed played for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast. He scored 49 runs in a match against Northamptonshire. He also took two wickets in a game against Yorkshire in June 2023, dismissing James Wartton and Jonathan Tattersall.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Wickets Taken Notable Performance 2023 Leicestershire - 49 2 Took two wickets in a row against Yorkshire.

The Hundred

Rehan Ahmed played for Southern Brave in The Hundred. He debuted in 2022, taking 11 wickets in 16 matches and averaging 30 runs per game. In 2023, he was an important part of the team but only played two matches. In 2024, Rehan participated in two matches, scoring 4 runs, bowling 8 balls, and taking 40 wickets.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Wickets Taken Balls Bowled Notable Performance 2022 Southern Brave 16 - 11 - Took 11 wickets in 16 matches. 2023 Southern Brave - - - - Played a key role in 2023. 2024 Southern Brave 2 4 40 8 Played 2 matches, took 40 wickets.

Domestic career

Rehan Ahmed started his cricket career in the youth setup at Nottinghamshire but joined Leicestershire in 2017. At 13, he stood out as one of the brightest young talents in English cricket. He even bowled at Lord's for England and the West Indies and managed to bowl out Ben Stokes.

Ahmed played his first List A match for Leicestershire in the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup on July 25. Before that, he was part of the County Select XI squad that played against India during their England tour. In early 2022, Ahmed represented England at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies. He played in four matches and took 12 wickets as England finished as runners-up to India.

In April 2022, Ahmed was bought by Southern Brave for The Hundred. Later that month, he signed a contract extension with Leicestershire, lasting until 2026. He made his first-class debut for Leicestershire on May 19, 2022, in the County Championship, and his Twenty20 debut for the team followed a week later.

Records and achievements

Rehan Ahmed has reached important milestones early in his career. His achievements stand out in both domestic and international cricket.

Youngest player to debut in Test cricket for England: He debuted in December 2022 in Karachi at the age of 18 years and 126 days.

Youngest player to debut in ODI and T20I: He played his first ODI match on March 6, 2023, at 18 years and 205 days. His T20I debut came just six days later at 18 years and 211 days.

Most wickets in a series: In the 2024 three-test series against India, he took 11 wickets and scored 76 runs.

Young Sports Personality Award 2022: He won this award in 2022 for his impressive performances in cricket.

Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: He was the second-highest wicket taker for England and the sixth-highest in the tournament. He took 12 wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 4.19.

Personal life

Rehan Ahmed has a fulfilling personal life, marked by a supportive family and a growing presence in cricket.

Finance

Rehan Ahmed’s net worth in 2025 is around $1.5 million. This figure comes from his cricket career and other sources of income.

Family

Rehan’s father, Naeem Ahmed, is a former cricketer from Pakistan. Naeem was born in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, and moved to England with his wife in 2001. There, he worked as a taxi driver. Rehan has two brothers, Farhan and Raheem, both of whom are cricketers. Rehan speaks Pothwari, a dialect from his father’s region, and also understands Urdu.

Scandals

In February 2024, Rehan Ahmed faced a visa issue during a tour of India. He was initially given a single-entry electronic visa, which he used before the test series. However, upon returning to India after a break in Abu Dhabi, he was denied entry. Authorities quickly granted him an emergency two-day visa, allowing him to train for the third test. This situation highlighted the visa challenges players of Pakistani descent may face when traveling to India.

Fans

Rehan has a growing fan base. He has 30,000 followers on Instagram.