Thomas George Helm

County Championship
Middlesex vs Worcestershire
County Championship
MID
(33 ov.) 91/6
WOR
191
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex
County Championship
NOR
MID
(73 ov.) 284/6
Middlesex vs Durham
County Championship
MID
(0 ov.) 272/6
DUR
Sussex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUS
(0 ov.) 3/0
LEI
328
Lancashire vs Middlesex
County Championship
LAN
201
MID
(9 ov.) 38/2
Essex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
ESS
(3 ov.) 10/1
LEI
333
Middlesex vs Derbyshire
County Championship
MID
177
DER
(35 ov.) 106/4
Leicestershire vs Essex
County Championship
LEI
ESS
(75 ov.) 342/5
Worcestershire vs Middlesex
County Championship
WOR
MID
(96 ov.) 291/8
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
LEI
GLA
Middlesex vs Kent
County Championship
MID
KEN
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
YOR
LEI
Derbyshire vs Middlesex
County Championship
DER
MID
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
NOT
LEI
Middlesex vs Lancashire
County Championship
MID
LAN
Leicestershire vs Somerset
County Championship
LEI
SOM
Durham vs Middlesex
County Championship
DUR
MID
Leicestershire vs Hampshire
County Championship
LEI
HAM
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex
County Championship
GLO
MID
Warwickshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
WAR
LEI
Middlesex vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
MID
NOR