Thomas George Helm

Thomas George Helm

bowler

Full name:Thomas George Helm
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Birmingham Phoenix

Leicestershire

Middlesex

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches504070
Innings883969
Overs1334.5302.4244.2
Balls---
Maidens241110
Runs429617422212
Wickets1445679
Avg29.8331.128
SR55.6132.4218.55
Eco3.215.759.05
BB955
4w120
5w521
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches504070
Innings702433
Not outs16820
Runs928206162
Balls Faced1897289158
Avg17.1812.8712.46
SR48.9171.28102.53
Fours1161512
Fifties300
Sixies921
Highest523028
Hundreds000

Thomas George Helm Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

LiveEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

142

MID

MID

(4 ov.) 24/2

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Another Players

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Hammond, Miles

Hammond, Miles

Livingstone, Liam

Livingstone, Liam

Brookes, Henry

Brookes, Henry

Atkinson, Gus

Atkinson, Gus

Roland-Jones, Toby

Roland-Jones, Toby

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Robson, Sam

Robson, Sam

Andersson, Martin

Andersson, Martin