Squads Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 07.08.2026

T20

NEL
NEL

172

DID
DID

170

Playing

NEL
NEL
DID
DID

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

NEL
NEL
DID
DID
First TeamSecond Team
Bala Yoghi Arun

no information yet

Bhuvaneswaran P.

all rounder

Easwaran Rithik

wicket keeper

Guruswamy Ajitesh

no information yet

H Dinesh

no information yet

Harish NS

bowler

Karthik Arun

wicket keeper

Jayant R K

batsman

Karthik Saran M

all rounder

Kumar M Uday

no information yet

Karuppasamy Sakthi

no information yet

Kumar Risheek

no information yet

Khumar R Vimal

all rounder

Kumar Santhosh

no information yet

Krish E

no information yet

Mukilesh U

batsman

Rajesh Nair Anuraag

no information yet

Rocky B

all rounder

S Shivam Singh

all rounder

Rohan J

batsman

Saini Hunny

no information yet

Sasidharan R

no information yet

Selvaganapathi S

no information yet

Sharma Nirankar

no information yet

SR Athish

no information yet

Singh Shivam

no information yet

VK Vineeth

no information yet

Yadav R Sonu

all rounder