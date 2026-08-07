Squads Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 07.08.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bala Yoghi Arun
no information yet
Arul M Viju
bowler
Cherian B Emmanuel
batsman
Bhuvaneswaran P.
all rounder
Easwaran Rithik
wicket keeper
Chakravarthy Varun
bowler
Guruswamy Ajitesh
no information yet
H Dinesh
no information yet
Harish NS
bowler
Indrajith Baba
batsman
Karthik Arun
wicket keeper
Jayant R K
batsman
Khan Muhammed Adnan
batsman
Karthik Saran M
all rounder
Kumar M Uday
no information yet
Karuppasamy Sakthi
no information yet
Kumar Risheek
no information yet
Khumar R Vimal
all rounder
Kumar Santhosh
no information yet
Krish E
no information yet
Mukilesh U
batsman
Mittan Mohit
batsman
Rathi Sachin
bowler
Rajesh Nair Anuraag
no information yet
Rocky B
all rounder
S Shivam Singh
all rounder
Rohan J
batsman
Saini Hunny
no information yet
Rohit Ramalingam
bowler
Sasidharan R
no information yet
Selvaganapathi S
no information yet
Sharma Nirankar
no information yet
SR Athish
no information yet
Singh Shivam
no information yet
V Yudheeshwaran
bowler
VK Vineeth
no information yet
Yadav R Sonu
all rounder
Warrier Sandeep
bowler