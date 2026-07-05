Shoaib Md Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Shoaib Md Khan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|26
|15
|Innings
|36
|25
|15
|Overs
|598.0
|202.1
|49.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|66
|7
|0
|Runs
|1906
|897
|352
|Wickets
|53
|29
|7
|Avg
|35.96
|30.93
|50.28
|SR
|67.69
|41.82
|42
|Eco
|3.18
|4.43
|7.18
|BB
|7
|4
|1
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|26
|15
|Innings
|33
|17
|8
|Not outs
|3
|4
|4
|Runs
|644
|239
|103
|Balls Faced
|1337
|246
|84
|Avg
|21.46
|18.38
|25.75
|SR
|48.16
|97.15
|122.61
|Fours
|73
|24
|8
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|5
|4
|Highest
|84
|35
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0