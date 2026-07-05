Shoaib Md Khan

Shoaib Md Khan

bowler

Full name:Shoaib Md Khan
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Bezawada Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212615
Innings362515
Overs598.0202.149.0
Balls---
Maidens6670
Runs1906897352
Wickets53297
Avg35.9630.9350.28
SR67.6941.8242
Eco3.184.437.18
BB741
4w210
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches212615
Innings33178
Not outs344
Runs644239103
Balls Faced133724684
Avg21.4618.3825.75
SR48.1697.15122.61
Fours73248
Fifties300
Sixies854
Highest843526
Hundreds000

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