Match details Bangladesh vs China T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 18.09.2026

T20i

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BAN
CHN
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Match Info

Match:T20 Asian Games, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, September 18, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Bangladesh Squad

PlayersAkter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Akter Shorna, Biswas Disha, Hoque Fargana, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Fahima, Khatun Sultana, Maghla Shanjida Akther, Mondal Lata, Moni Ritu, Mostari Sobhana, Rani Shathi, Sultana Joty Nigar, Sultana Shamima
Benchno information yet

China Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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