Match details Bangladesh vs China T20i T20 Asian Games, Women 18.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Asian Games, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, September 17, 2026 - Tuesday, September 22, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bangladesh Squad
|Players
|Akter Marufa, Akter Nahida, Akter Shorna, Biswas Disha, Hoque Fargana, Khan Rabeya, Khatun Fahima, Khatun Sultana, Maghla Shanjida Akther, Mondal Lata, Moni Ritu, Mostari Sobhana, Rani Shathi, Sultana Joty Nigar, Sultana Shamima
|Bench
|no information yet
China Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet