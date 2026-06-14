Fariha Islam Trisha News View all Go beyond the basics with Fariha Islam Trisha, the valuable left-arm medium pacer. We've gathered insights into her training to maximize seam movement and angle and the core motivation to be the team's defining point-of-difference bowler.

International career

Fariha Islam Trisna, born on September 13, 2002, in Panchagarh, Bangladesh, is a left-arm medium bowler and right-handed batter who represents the Bangladesh women’s national cricket team.

2021: Made her WODI debut against Zimbabwe on November 15 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. She took two wickets for 17 runs in 3.2 overs, including the dismissal of SM Mayers, helping Bangladesh secure a 3–0 series win. Later that month, she was part of the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier squad, though the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

2022: Represented Bangladesh in the Commonwealth Games Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur. In March, she played in the Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, including Bangladesh’s first-ever World Cup win against Pakistan on March 13 in Hamilton. On October 6, she made her WT20I debut against Malaysia at Sylhet during the Women’s Asia Cup — taking a hat-trick in her very first T20I match by dismissing Winifred Duraisingam, Mas Elysa, and Mahirah Izzati Ismail in consecutive balls.

2023: Played across bilateral series and tournaments, including matches against Pakistan and India.

2024: Achieved her second WT20I hat-trick on April 2 in Mirpur against Australia, taking the wickets of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, and Beth Mooney in consecutive deliveries. This performance made her only the second Bangladeshi woman to claim two T20I hat-tricks, following Fahima Khatun.

2025: Featured in both ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in January, maintaining tight spells such as 0/18 in 4 overs at Warner Park. Later participated in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, playing matches against New Zealand (October 10, Guwahati) and Australia (October 16, Visakhapatnam). In the match against Australia, Bangladesh recorded their highest-ever ODI total against them — 198/9 — with Trisna opening the bowling.

By the end of 2025, Fariha Islam Trisna had played around 7–8 WODIs and 16 WT20Is, taking approximately 5 ODI wickets (best: 3/35) and 13 T20I wickets (best: 4/19).

Leagues Participation

Fariha Islam Trisna has not participated in any international or domestic T20 franchise leagues so far.

Domestic career

Fariha Islam Trisna developed through the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) women’s system, where she began playing competitive cricket in her mid-teens. Around 2017–2018, she took part in youth and regional programs designed to identify fast-bowling talent — a rare specialization in Bangladeshi women’s cricket. Her early development likely took place under the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) setup or through divisional tournaments in Dhaka and Khulna, which serve as key feeder competitions for national selection.

By 2019, Trisna had earned a place in both the Bangladesh Emerging Women and Bangladesh A Women teams, transitional squads that face international and regional opponents. Her participation in these teams indicates that she was already viewed as one of the most promising young pace bowlers in the country.

Between 2020 and 2025, she continued to feature in domestic events such as the Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League and the National Women’s Cricket League, representing BCB composite sides and regional select teams.

Records and achievements

Fariha Islam Trisna has already built an impressive resume early in her career.

Achieved her first WT20I hat-trick on debut against Malaysia on 6 October 2022 during the Women’s Asia Cup in Sylhet, dismissing Winifred Duraisingam, Mas Elysa, and Mahirah Izzati Ismail in consecutive deliveries.

Claimed her second WT20I hat-trick on 2 April 2024 in Mirpur against Australia, removing Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, and Beth Mooney — becoming only the second Bangladeshi woman in history to take two T20I hat-tricks (after Fahima Khatun).

Part of Bangladesh’s first-ever Women’s World Cup win on 13 March 2022 against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Recorded best WODI bowling figures of 3/35, maintaining an average of approximately 28.20 and an economy rate of 4.8 runs per over.

Represented Bangladesh Emerging Women and Bangladesh A Women, both key squads in the national development structure under the BCB.

Delivered a 6-for-14 spell for Bangladesh Blue in the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games 2021, a breakthrough performance that led to her elevation to the national pool.

Featured in two ICC Women’s World Cups — 2022 (New Zealand) and 2025 (India & Sri Lanka) — marking consistent selection at the top international level.

Contributed to Bangladesh’s highest-ever ODI total against Australia (198/9) during the 2025 Women’s World Cup match in Visakhapatnam.

Recognized as one of the few left-arm pacers in Bangladesh’s women’s team, known for disciplined bowling and new-ball accuracy.

At age 23 (as of 2025), she became the youngest Bangladeshi bowler to achieve multiple international hat-tricks — a rare feat in women’s cricket.

Personal life

Fariha Islam Trisna keeps her personal life largely private, with minimal details shared publicly.

Finance

Fariha is part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) centrally contracted women’s players. In December 2024, the BCB confirmed a pay raise for all contracted cricketers. Reports suggest that women’s national players receive monthly retainers of Tk 50,000-100,000, with separate match fees and performance bonuses.

Family

No confirmed information exists about her parents, siblings, marital status, or children.

Scandals

Fariha has maintained a clean professional image throughout her career. There are no records of controversies, disputes, or disciplinary actions involving her.

Fans

Fariha maintains a modest online following. Her Instagram account (@ynx_066) has around 1.3k followers, where she occasionally posts cricket-related updates. She also has a verified Facebook page that shares match highlights and national team updates. Her hat-trick performances in 2022 and 2024 received widespread attention from the ICC, the BCB, and Bangladeshi media outlets.











