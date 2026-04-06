Shreyas Santosh Iyer

Shreyas Santosh Iyer

batsman

Full name:Shreyas Santosh Iyer
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):December 6, 1994 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:178 cm
Hometown:Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Jersey Number:41
Social Media:X.com, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

India

Mumbai

Punjab Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10474965129197
Innings15125225
Overs1.06.10.295.143.38.1
Balls------
Maidens000400
Runs239240326181
Wickets000451
Avg000100.7552.281
SR000142.7552.249
Eco26.3264.2369.91
BB000211
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches10474965129197
Innings174245111121193
Not outs131151230
Runs66618011043536649645217
Balls Faced10121840767681951524004
Avg41.6246.1730.6750.6245.5432
SR65.8197.88135.9878.6996.35130.29
Fours8017685627451435
Fifties5147293133
Sixies143742125127209
Highest10511374202148147
Hundreds13013102

Shreyas Santosh Iyer Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

25

PBKS

PBKS

ResultPunjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

223

SRH

SRH

219

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultPunjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

254

LSG

LSG

200

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

235

PBKS

PBKS

202

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

196

PBKS

PBKS

200

T20 Series Ireland vs India

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

182

IND

IND

148

ResultIreland vs India

Ireland vs India

T20 Series Ireland vs India

Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRL

IRL

154

IND

IND

153

T20 Series England vs India

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

189

ResultEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

ENG

ENG

191

IND

IND

190

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Trent Bridge, West Bridgford

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

County Ground, Bristol

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

UpcomingEngland vs India

England vs India

T20 Series England vs India

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

ENG

ENG

IND

IND

Shreyas Iyer News

View all

You have a unique opportunity to learn more about the popular cricketer Shreyas Iyer right now: all the results of his past matches, predictions for upcoming ones, and which tournaments he plans to participate in the near future.

Twitter Divided Over Shreyas Iyer's Speech After Defeat to England

Twitter Divided Over Shreyas Iyer's Speech After Defeat to England

India lost the second T20I against England, putting themselves at a trail of 1-0. Shreyas Iyer opened up about the loss, saying that everyone knows where the game went. But he also said that he doesn't want to pinpoint any particular player for the loss.

Shreyas Iyer07:38 PM, 03 July, 2026

Team India Gears Up for the Second T20I Against England

Shreyas Iyer03:20 PM, 01 July, 2026

AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Varun Chakravarthy Spins India to Thrilling 12-Run Victory Over England

Shreyas Iyer03:29 PM, 30 June, 2026

Twitter Goes Wild as Team India Arrives for England T20Is

Shreyas Iyer05:26 PM, 29 June, 2026

Manoj Tiwary's Strong Remarks on Gautam Gambhir Go Viral

International career

Shreyas Iyer is a right-handed batter from India who has played in all formats of international cricket. Known for his aggressive batting, he has impressed in both domestic and international cricket. Here’s a look at his career:

  • T20 Debut: 1 November 2017 against New Zealand
    Shreyas made his T20 debut against New Zealand. In his first match, he didn’t get a chance to bat, but in the next match, he scored 23 runs in 21 balls. It took him 10 innings to score his first T20I half-century, which came against Bangladesh in November 2019.
  • ODI Debut: 10 December 2017 against Sri Lanka
    Shreyas started his ODI career with just 9 runs in his first match. In the second ODI against Sri Lanka, he scored 88 runs off 70 balls. On 5 February 2020, he scored his first ODI century against New Zealand.
  • Test Debut: 25 November 2021 against New Zealand
    Shreyas made his Test debut against New Zealand. He scored 105 runs in his first innings, including 13 fours and 2 sixes. He became the 16th Indian player to score a century on Test debut.

Indian Premier League

Shreyas Iyer's IPL career has seen a mix of successes and challenges. He began in 2015 with Delhi Daredevils, where his strong performances gained attention. After playing for Delhi Capitals, he was named the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. He missed the 2023 season due to injury but returned in 2024, leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title. In the 2025 season, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore and became their new captain. After leading Punjab to their second-ever final in 2025, he has been retained as captain for the 2026 season, even participating directly in the team's strategic planning at the 2026 auction table in Abu Dhabi.

Year

Team

Runs Scored

Matches Played

Captain

Price (INR)

Details

2015

Delhi Daredevils

439

14

No

2.6 Crore

Strong debut season, became Emerging Player

2016

Delhi Daredevils

30

9

No

10 Lakhs

Had a tough season with poor form

2017

Delhi Daredevils

336

14

No

10 Lakhs

Scored a high score of 96

2019

Delhi Capitals

463

16

Yes

10 Lakhs

Led the team as captain, good season with an average of 30.86

2020

Delhi Capitals

519

17

Yes

10 Lakhs

Team reached the final, key player with an important knock of 88 runs

2021

Delhi Capitals

175

8

Yes

10 Lakhs

Missed first leg due to injury, returned to play in UAE leg

2022

Kolkata Knight Riders

401

14

Yes

12.25 Crore

Led KKR, played well with a strike rate of 134.56

2023

Kolkata Knight Riders

N/A

N/A

Yes

12.25 Crore

Missed the season due to back injury

2024

Kolkata Knight Riders

351

16

Yes

12.25 Crore

Led KKR to their third IPL title, contributed 351 runs

2025

Punjab Kings

604 runs

17 matches

Yes

26.75 Crore

Bought for a record price, appointed as new captain

2026

Punjab Kings

N/A

N/A

Yes

26.75 Crore

Retained as Captain for the 2026 season

Domestic career

Shreyas Iyer has had a successful domestic career. He started in 2014 with the Trent Bridge Cricket Team, where he played three matches and scored 297 runs, including a top score of 171. Later that year, he made his List A debut for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 273 runs at an average of 54.60. Iyer also debuted in first-class cricket during the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy, scoring 809 runs at an average of 50.56, with two centuries and six fifties.

In the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy, he became the top scorer with 1,321 runs at an average of 73.39, including four centuries. In the 2016–17 season, he scored 725 runs, including a memorable 202 not out against Australia in a practice match. Iyer continued his success in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 373 runs, and in the Deodhar Trophy, where he led India B and scored 199 runs.

In 2019, he set a record by scoring 147 runs in a T20 match, the highest total by an Indian batsman at the time. Iyer was also signed by Lancashire for the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup but missed the tournament due to injury. He did not play in the 2022 and 2023 domestic seasons due to national duties. In 2024, Iyer played in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 95 runs in the final, helping Mumbai win the title.

Records and achievements

Shreyas Iyer has achieved many awards and records throughout his career.

Awards:

  • Emerging Player Award, IPL 2015
  • BCCI Award for Best International Debut, 2021–2022
  • Asia Cup Winner, 2023 (part of the Indian team)
  • IPL 2024 Champion (as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders)

Records:

  • IPL 2020: Scored 519 runs, his best in a season. In total, he has played 101 matches and scored 2776 runs.
  • 2023 World Cup: Scored 530 runs with an average of 66.25. He became the first Asian player to score over 500 runs in a World Cup.
  • In different formats:
    • Highest score in Tests: 105 runs
    • Highest score in ODIs: 128 runs
    • Highest score in T20Is: 74 runs

Personal life

Shreyas Iyer’s personal life reflects his success and hard work. He has built a solid career and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Here’s a closer look at his finances, family, assets, controversies, and how he connects with his fans.

Finance

Shreyas Iyer ranks as one of the highest-paid cricketers in India, with an estimated net worth of ₹70 crore. As a Grade-B player in the BCCI's central contract, he receives an annual salary of ₹3 crore. His match fees also add to his earnings: ₹15 lakh for each Test match, ₹6 lakh for ODIs, and ₹3 lakh for T20Is.

In the IPL 2024 auction, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL history. Apart from his cricket earnings, Shreyas also earns money through brand endorsements. He lives in a luxurious 2,618-square-foot apartment in Mumbai, valued at ₹11.85 crore, where he stays with his family.

Family

Shreyas Iyer comes from a supportive family. His father, Santosh Iyer, worked as a businessman at Mercedes-Benz India Pvt., while his mother, Rohini Iyer, has always encouraged his cricket journey. She was the one who gifted him his first cricket bat, inspiring him to pursue the sport.

Though there has been speculation about Shreyas Iyer’s relationships, including rumors that he is dating Nikita Shiv or Trisha Kulkarni, the latest information suggests that Shreyas is currently single.

Cars and House

Shreyas Iyer enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning several luxury cars and properties. His car collection includes an Audi S5 worth ₹80 lakh, a Lamborghini Huracan priced at ₹4.5 crore, and a customized Hyundai i20 Sports valued at ₹7.69 lakh.

In terms of real estate, Shreyas owns a home in the prestigious Lodha World Tower in Mumbai, valued at ₹11.85 crore. He also has an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, bought in 2018 for ₹8.4 crore. Additionally, in July 2024, he purchased a commercial property, the Godavari Industrial CHSL building, for ₹2.9 crore. In November 2024, he bought another luxurious apartment in Worli for ₹2.9 crore.

Scandals

Shreyas Iyer has faced a few controversies in his career. In 2024, the BCCI revoked his central contract after he missed a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, citing an injury. However, the National Cricket Academy later declared him fit. In 2023, Shreyas was dropped from India’s squad for the series against England due to a series of poor performances. Although initial reports suggested an injury, the National Cricket Academy later confirmed he was healthy.

In addition, Shreyas chose not to extend his IPL 2025 contract, deciding instead to test his market value during the auction. Despite being a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders, he was surprised that the team did not attempt to negotiate a new contract.

Fans

Shreyas Iyer enjoys a large and loyal fan base. He has almost 12 million followers on Instagram. However, not all feedback from fans has been positive. In September 2024, after his poor performance in a Duleep Trophy match against India A, fans criticized him for leaving the game before it ended.

In February 2024, when the BCCI decided not to offer him a central contract, fans had mixed reactions. Some showed their support, hoping for his comeback, while others expressed disappointment.

Despite the criticism, Shreyas remains a popular figure in Indian cricket, and many fans are eager to see him succeed again. His humorous personality, such as calling Yuzvendra Chahal the funniest player in the Indian team, also keeps fans entertained.

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