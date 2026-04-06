Shreyas Santosh Iyer

Domestic career
Shreyas Iyer has had a successful domestic career. He started in 2014 with the Trent Bridge Cricket Team, where he played three matches and scored 297 runs, including a top score of 171. Later that year, he made his List A debut for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 273 runs at an average of 54.60. Iyer also debuted in first-class cricket during the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy, scoring 809 runs at an average of 50.56, with two centuries and six fifties.
In the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy, he became the top scorer with 1,321 runs at an average of 73.39, including four centuries. In the 2016–17 season, he scored 725 runs, including a memorable 202 not out against Australia in a practice match. Iyer continued his success in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 373 runs, and in the Deodhar Trophy, where he led India B and scored 199 runs.
In 2019, he set a record by scoring 147 runs in a T20 match, the highest total by an Indian batsman at the time. Iyer was also signed by Lancashire for the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup but missed the tournament due to injury. He did not play in the 2022 and 2023 domestic seasons due to national duties. In 2024, Iyer played in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 95 runs in the final, helping Mumbai win the title.
Personal life
Shreyas Iyer’s personal life reflects his success and hard work. He has built a solid career and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. Here’s a closer look at his finances, family, assets, controversies, and how he connects with his fans.
Finance
Shreyas Iyer ranks as one of the highest-paid cricketers in India, with an estimated net worth of ₹70 crore. As a Grade-B player in the BCCI's central contract, he receives an annual salary of ₹3 crore. His match fees also add to his earnings: ₹15 lakh for each Test match, ₹6 lakh for ODIs, and ₹3 lakh for T20Is.
In the IPL 2024 auction, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive player in IPL history. Apart from his cricket earnings, Shreyas also earns money through brand endorsements. He lives in a luxurious 2,618-square-foot apartment in Mumbai, valued at ₹11.85 crore, where he stays with his family.
Family
Shreyas Iyer comes from a supportive family. His father, Santosh Iyer, worked as a businessman at Mercedes-Benz India Pvt., while his mother, Rohini Iyer, has always encouraged his cricket journey. She was the one who gifted him his first cricket bat, inspiring him to pursue the sport.
Though there has been speculation about Shreyas Iyer’s relationships, including rumors that he is dating Nikita Shiv or Trisha Kulkarni, the latest information suggests that Shreyas is currently single.
Cars and House
Shreyas Iyer enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning several luxury cars and properties. His car collection includes an Audi S5 worth ₹80 lakh, a Lamborghini Huracan priced at ₹4.5 crore, and a customized Hyundai i20 Sports valued at ₹7.69 lakh.
In terms of real estate, Shreyas owns a home in the prestigious Lodha World Tower in Mumbai, valued at ₹11.85 crore. He also has an apartment in Worli, Mumbai, bought in 2018 for ₹8.4 crore. Additionally, in July 2024, he purchased a commercial property, the Godavari Industrial CHSL building, for ₹2.9 crore. In November 2024, he bought another luxurious apartment in Worli for ₹2.9 crore.
Scandals
Shreyas Iyer has faced a few controversies in his career. In 2024, the BCCI revoked his central contract after he missed a Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, citing an injury. However, the National Cricket Academy later declared him fit. In 2023, Shreyas was dropped from India’s squad for the series against England due to a series of poor performances. Although initial reports suggested an injury, the National Cricket Academy later confirmed he was healthy.
In addition, Shreyas chose not to extend his IPL 2025 contract, deciding instead to test his market value during the auction. Despite being a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders, he was surprised that the team did not attempt to negotiate a new contract.
Fans
Shreyas Iyer enjoys a large and loyal fan base. He has almost 12 million followers on Instagram. However, not all feedback from fans has been positive. In September 2024, after his poor performance in a Duleep Trophy match against India A, fans criticized him for leaving the game before it ended.
In February 2024, when the BCCI decided not to offer him a central contract, fans had mixed reactions. Some showed their support, hoping for his comeback, while others expressed disappointment.
Despite the criticism, Shreyas remains a popular figure in Indian cricket, and many fans are eager to see him succeed again. His humorous personality, such as calling Yuzvendra Chahal the funniest player in the Indian team, also keeps fans entertained.