Shreyas Santosh Iyer

India lost the second T20I against England, putting themselves at a trail of 1-0. Shreyas Iyer opened up about the loss, saying that everyone knows where the game went. But he also said that he doesn't want to pinpoint any particular player for the loss.

You have a unique opportunity to learn more about the popular cricketer Shreyas Iyer right now: all the results of his past matches, predictions for upcoming ones, and which tournaments he plans to participate in the near future.

Shreyas Iyer is a right-handed batter from India who has played in all formats of international cricket. Known for his aggressive batting, he has impressed in both domestic and international cricket. Here’s a look at his career:

Shreyas Iyer's IPL career has seen a mix of successes and challenges. He began in 2015 with Delhi Daredevils, where his strong performances gained attention. After playing for Delhi Capitals, he was named the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022. He missed the 2023 season due to injury but returned in 2024, leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title. In the 2025 season, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore and became their new captain. After leading Punjab to their second-ever final in 2025, he has been retained as captain for the 2026 season, even participating directly in the team's strategic planning at the 2026 auction table in Abu Dhabi.

Domestic career

Shreyas Iyer has had a successful domestic career. He started in 2014 with the Trent Bridge Cricket Team, where he played three matches and scored 297 runs, including a top score of 171. Later that year, he made his List A debut for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 273 runs at an average of 54.60. Iyer also debuted in first-class cricket during the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy, scoring 809 runs at an average of 50.56, with two centuries and six fifties.

In the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy, he became the top scorer with 1,321 runs at an average of 73.39, including four centuries. In the 2016–17 season, he scored 725 runs, including a memorable 202 not out against Australia in a practice match. Iyer continued his success in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 373 runs, and in the Deodhar Trophy, where he led India B and scored 199 runs.

In 2019, he set a record by scoring 147 runs in a T20 match, the highest total by an Indian batsman at the time. Iyer was also signed by Lancashire for the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup but missed the tournament due to injury. He did not play in the 2022 and 2023 domestic seasons due to national duties. In 2024, Iyer played in the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 95 runs in the final, helping Mumbai win the title.