Squads France vs Sweden T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 23.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ali Virk
no information yet
Zuwak Imal
batsman
Arab Nasibullah
no information yet
Ahmed Saeed
no information yet
Mckeon Gustav
batsman
Ahmad Awais
no information yet
Roberts Christian
no information yet
Chauhan Yatharth Singh
all rounder
Sher Zada
batsman
Boshoff Wynand
wicket keeper
Khan Usman
all rounder
Ahmad Zaid
no information yet
Naseri Rahimgul
no information yet
Mundra Ajay
bowler
Kamran Ahmadzai
all rounder
Baluch Naser
all rounder
Dhabe Advait
bowler
Amjad Noman
all rounder
Rahmani Samiullah
all rounder
Zahiri Zaheer
no information yet
Zahid Zabi
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmadzai Abdurrahman
bowler
Lakhani Darshan
all rounder
Jackson Hevit Alodin
wicket keeper
Muzaffar Zain
all rounder
Rafah Muhammad
bowler
Nanjunda Swamy Shreyas
no information yet