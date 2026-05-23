Squads France vs Sweden T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 23.05.2026

T20i

FRA
FRA

134

SWE
SWE

139

Playing

FRA
FRA
SWE
SWE
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Virk

no information yet

Zuwak Imal

batsman

Arab Nasibullah

no information yet

Ahmed Saeed

no information yet

Ahmad Awais

no information yet

Roberts Christian

no information yet

Sher Zada

batsman

Boshoff Wynand

wicket keeper

Khan Usman

all rounder

Ahmad Zaid

no information yet

Naseri Rahimgul

no information yet

Kamran Ahmadzai

all rounder

Baluch Naser

all rounder

Amjad Noman

all rounder

Zahiri Zaheer

no information yet

Zahid Zabi

batsman

Bench

FRA
FRA
SWE
SWE
First TeamSecond Team
Lakhani Darshan

all rounder

Muzaffar Zain

all rounder

Nanjunda Swamy Shreyas

no information yet