Squads Jersey vs France T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 19.05.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Birrell Daniel
bowler
Ahmadzai Abdurrahman
bowler
Blampied Dominic
all rounder
Brennan Charlie
batsman
Ali Virk
no information yet
Carlyon Harrison
all rounder
Amjad Noman
all rounder
Gouge Patrick Bartholomew
wicket keeper
Arab Nasibullah
no information yet
Greenwood Nick
batsman
Jackson Hevit Alodin
wicket keeper
Jenner Jonty
batsman
Kamran Ahmadzai
all rounder
Perchard Charles
all rounder
Khan Usman
all rounder
Pullman Theo
bowler
Mckeon Gustav
batsman
Naseri Rahimgul
no information yet
Sumerauer Julius
all rounder
Rafah Muhammad
bowler
Tribe Zak Mark
batsman
Roberts Christian
no information yet
van Breda Scott
no information yet
Sher Zada
batsman
Ward Benjamin
all rounder
Zahiri Zaheer
no information yet