Squads Jersey vs France T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A 19.05.2026

T20i

JER
JER

148

FRA
FRA

145

Playing

JER
JER
FRA
FRA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

JER
JER
FRA
FRA
First TeamSecond Team
Blampied Dominic

all rounder

Ali Virk

no information yet

Carlyon Harrison

all rounder

Amjad Noman

all rounder

Arab Nasibullah

no information yet

Kamran Ahmadzai

all rounder

Perchard Charles

all rounder

Khan Usman

all rounder

Naseri Rahimgul

no information yet

Sumerauer Julius

all rounder

Roberts Christian

no information yet

van Breda Scott

no information yet

Sher Zada

batsman

Ward Benjamin

all rounder

Zahiri Zaheer

no information yet