Squads Romania vs Gibraltar T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 10.07.2026

T20i

ROM
ROM

125

GIB
GIB

124

Playing

ROM
ROM
GIB
GIB
First TeamSecond Team
Singh Taranjeet

all rounder

Lascu Adrian

all rounder

Ringku Irfan

no information yet

Stagno Kayron

wicket keeper

Saini Vasu

all rounder

Ferrary Kieron

wicket keeper

Iroshan Avishka

no information yet

Hillman Anthony

no information yet

Ariyan MD

no information yet

Pyle Chris

no information yet

Khan Rameez

all rounder

Mirpuri Kabir

all rounder

Khadka Josak

all rounder

Walker Matt

no information yet

Bench

ROM
ROM
GIB
GIB
First TeamSecond Team
Kumar Rohit

wicket keeper

Mohammed Aryan

all rounder

Hillman Alexander

no information yet

Petre Luca

batsman