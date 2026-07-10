Squads Romania vs Gibraltar T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 10.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Singh Taranjeet
all rounder
Pai Balaji Avinash
all rounder
Lascu Adrian
all rounder
Bruce Louis Michael
all rounder
Ringku Irfan
no information yet
Stagno Kayron
wicket keeper
Saini Vasu
all rounder
Ferrary Kieron
wicket keeper
Iroshan Avishka
no information yet
Hillman Anthony
no information yet
Ariyan MD
no information yet
Latin Iain Douglas Michael
all rounder
Fernando Janitha
bowler
Pyle Chris
no information yet
Sandaruwan Tharindu
batsman
Fitzgerald James Andrew
all rounder
Khan Rameez
all rounder
Mirpuri Kabir
all rounder
Koli Manmeet
bowler
Horrocks Jack
bowler
Khadka Josak
all rounder
Walker Matt
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Kumar Rohit
wicket keeper
Bodha Samarth
bowler
Mohammed Aryan
all rounder
Hillman Alexander
no information yet
Petre Luca
batsman
Roshan Mohamed
bowler
Satheesan Ramesh
batsman