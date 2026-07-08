Squads Romania vs Serbia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 08.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Singh Taranjeet
all rounder
Woods Luka
no information yet
Lascu Adrian
all rounder
Pecic Braithyn
wicket keeper
Ringku Irfan
no information yet
Dizija Alexander
batsman
Iroshan Avishka
no information yet
Dunbar Leslie Adrian
wicket keeper
Fernando Janitha
bowler
Kostic Matthew
batsman
Khadka Josak
all rounder
Zimonjic Vukasin
bowler
Koli Manmeet
bowler
Pavlovic Mark
all rounder
Khan Rameez
all rounder
Janicijevic Milan
no information yet
Sandaruwan Tharindu
batsman
Nedeljkovic Peter Giles
bowler
Saini Vasu
all rounder
Tosic Slobodan
bowler
Mohammed Aryan
all rounder
Burton Wintley
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Kumar Rohit
wicket keeper
Dugic Bogdan
bowler
Petre Luca
batsman
Lazic Aleksa
no information yet
Satheesan Ramesh
batsman
Shinde Sachin Ganpat
all rounder