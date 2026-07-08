Squads Romania vs Serbia T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B 08.07.2026

T20i

ROM
ROM

140

SER
SER

136

Playing

ROM
ROM
SER
SER
First TeamSecond Team
Singh Taranjeet

all rounder

Woods Luka

no information yet

Lascu Adrian

all rounder

Pecic Braithyn

wicket keeper

Ringku Irfan

no information yet

Iroshan Avishka

no information yet

Khadka Josak

all rounder

Pavlovic Mark

all rounder

Khan Rameez

all rounder

Janicijevic Milan

no information yet

Saini Vasu

all rounder

Mohammed Aryan

all rounder

Bench

ROM
ROM
SER
SER
First TeamSecond Team
Kumar Rohit

wicket keeper

Petre Luca

batsman

Lazic Aleksa

no information yet