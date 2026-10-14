Squads Zambia vs Lesotho T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 23.10.2026

T20i

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Playing

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Asim Muhammad

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Chand Zoyeb

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Farook Inshaf

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Chilekwa Chimya

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Dadabhai Ayaz

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Khauta Malei

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Hingloti Zahir

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Khetsi Tanki Alber

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Kara Ismail

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Lungu Robert Lunu

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Malama Shadreck

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Patel Jakir

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Matjatje Jabulani

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Patel Javid

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Mejano Bahlakoana

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Pendi Soyeb

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Yambayamba Musonda

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Patel Salim

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Zaba Zakir

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Zulu Joseph

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Bench

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Match has not started yet