Squads Zambia vs Lesotho T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 23.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Asim Muhammad
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Chaoana Tsepiso David
bowler
Chand Zoyeb
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Farook Inshaf
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Chilekwa Chimya
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Khan Mohammad Maaz
batsman
Dadabhai Ayaz
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Khauta Malei
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Hingloti Zahir
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Khetsi Tanki Alber
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Kara Ismail
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Lefulere Monanthane
bowler
Lungu Robert Lunu
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Leokaoke Lebona Justice
all rounder
Malama Shadreck
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Lerotholi Mpiti Gabriel
all rounder
Patel Jakir
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Matjatje Jabulani
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Patel Javid
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Mejano Bahlakoana
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Pendi Soyeb
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Patel Ayaj Ashraf Ali
batsman
Yambayamba Musonda
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Patel Salim
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Zaba Zakir
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Thamae Thamae Gladwin
batsman
Zulu Joseph
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Tlali Chachole Frank
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet