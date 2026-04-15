Natalie Sciver News View all If you want to learn more about cricket player Natalie Sciver, we have compiled all the latest news about her: how all her previous matches went and which tournaments she will be participating in. AI Simulation, Women's WC | Sciver-Brunt guides England to commanding six-wicket win over New Zealand As per ChatGPT, England will strengthen their semifinal credentials with a composed six-wicket victory over New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Sophie Ecclestone’s three-wicket burst restricted the White Ferns to 248/8 before Nat Sciver-Brunt anchored a steady chase with an unbeaten fifty. Natalie Sciver ENG-W vs IND-W Preview | Must-win game for England Women as visitors eye series win at Lord's Natalie Sciver AI Simulation, ENG-W vs IND-W | England keep ODI series alive with 25-run win at Lord's Natalie Sciver WPL | Mumbai Indians dismantle Gujarat Giants to book final date with Delhi Natalie Sciver WPL | Twitter in splits as phantom spin sees Kashvee let slip two fours despite Dottin's coaching

International career

Natalie Ruth Sciver-Brunt was born on 20 August 1992 in Tokyo, Japan, and grew up in England. She has represented the national side across all three formats as one of the most complete all-rounders in the modern game. Known for her powerful stroke play and accurate medium-pace bowling, she has been central to England’s progress in major tournaments.

She became the first England player to take a hat-trick in a WT20I, a milestone that underlined her early impact. The famous “Natmeg” shot, where she struck the ball between her legs, became part of cricket’s vocabulary and highlighted her inventive batting style. Over the years, she has also stepped into leadership roles: on 7 March 2021, she captained England for the first time in a T20I against New Zealand, and in September 2022, she was again named captain for a series against India when Heather Knight was unavailable. Although she later withdrew to focus on mental health, her importance within the team remained unquestioned, and she has continued to serve as both senior player and stand-in leader when required.

2013: ODI debut on 1 July vs Pakistan at Louth. T20I debut on 5 July vs Pakistan at Loughborough. Scored valuable runs in the middle order and bowled steady medium pace. On 23 October, she became the first England woman to take a T20I hat-trick, against New Zealand at Barbados.

2014: Test debut on 10 January vs Australia at Perth during the Women’s Ashes. Began to establish herself as an all-format player.

2015–2016: Regular in limited-overs squads, known for inventive strokeplay and reliable bowling. Grew into the role of a key middle-order all-rounder.

2017: Breakthrough year. At the Women’s World Cup in England, she scored 137 off 92 vs Pakistan (27 June) and 129 off 111 vs New Zealand (12 July). In the final at Lord’s (23 July), made 51 as England beat India to win the title. Recognized worldwide for her “Natmeg” shot.

2018: Named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year, among the first women to achieve the honour.

2019: On 17 December in Kuala Lumpur, struck 100 from 85 balls vs Pakistan, guiding England to a series win. Continued as one of England’s most consistent performers.

2020: Returned after COVID-19 disruption as one of 24 centrally contracted players and maintained status as a senior all-rounder.

2021: Vice-captain during India’s tour. Reached her 50th ODI wicket, highlighting her balance as a true all-rounder. Captained England for the first time in a T20I on 7 March vs New Zealand when Heather Knight was injured.

2022: At the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, scored 109 vs Australia (Hamilton) in the opener. In the final at Christchurch (3 April), hit 148 off 121 balls, one of the most outstanding World Cup innings, though England lost to Australia. Awarded the ICC Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2022.

2023: Retained the ICC Cricketer of the Year award. In the Women’s Ashes, scored 111 at Southampton (16 July) and 129 at Taunton (18 July), levelling the ODI series 2–1 and ensuring an overall 8–8 draw. On 14 September at Leicester, she broke the record for fastest ODI century by an English woman: 100 from 66 balls (120 from 74) vs Sri Lanka.

2024: On 23 May at Chelmsford, scored 124 vs Pakistan, becoming the fastest English woman to 3,500 ODI runs (94 innings). On 15 December in Melbourne, she set the record for the fastest hundred in women’s Tests — 100 from 96 balls, finishing with 128 vs South Africa. Played her last recorded Test to date in January 2025 vs Australia at Melbourne.

2025: On 29 April, appointed England captain across all formats, succeeding Heather Knight. Led England in the Women’s World Cup in India. In the opening match on 3 October at Guwahati, her side defeated South Africa by ten wickets. On 7 October, England beat Bangladesh to go 2–0 in the group stage, with Sciver-Brunt playing central roles as captain, batter, and bowler. By October, she had 9 ODI centuries, including two in World Cup finals, and career figures across formats that place her among the best all-rounders in the game.

Leagues Participation

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been active in the main franchise tournaments of women’s cricket. She has appeared in The Hundred, the Women’s Premier League, and the WBBL, where she has built a record as one of the most reliable overseas players.

Women’s Hundred

Sciver-Brunt joined Trent Rockets in the first season of 2021 and has remained with the side in every edition. She became captain and a central figure of the franchise. By 2025, she had more than 1,200 runs, the highest total of any player in the competition, and was the first to cross 1,000 runs in the history of the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2021 Trent Rockets Inaugural season, key overseas signing 2022 Trent Rockets Continued role as all-rounder, stable batting form 2023 Trent Rockets Took on complete leadership duties 2024 Trent Rockets Leading run-scorer of the season with 303 runs 2025 Trent Rockets Passed 1,000 career runs in The Hundred, still captain

Women’s Premier League

In 2023, Sciver-Brunt joined the Mumbai Indians Women for the first WPL season. She produced an unbeaten 60 in the final against the Delhi Capitals that year, which helped the team win the title. Across three seasons, she became the highest run-getter in the league and also took more than 30 wickets.

Year Team Notes 2023 Mumbai Indians Played a decisive innings of 60 in the final, title win 2024 Mumbai Indians Among the top batters of the season, useful with the ball 2025 Mumbai Indians Orange Cap winner, crossed 1,000 career WPL runs

\Women’s Big Bash League

Sciver-Brunt first played in the WBBL in 2015 for Melbourne Stars. She later moved to the Perth Scorchers, where she reached a final, and returned to the Stars for another season before once more re-joining the Scorchers. By 2024, she had over 1,400 runs and 30 wickets in the competition. In 2025, she signed with Hobart Hurricanes, one of the most significant transfers of that year.

Year Team Notes 2015–16 Melbourne Stars Debut seasons, steady all-around record 2017–18 Perth Scorchers 84 vs Brisbane Heat, reached the final 2019–20 Perth Scorchers Decisive run tally with an average close to 38 2020–21 Melbourne Stars 252 runs, 19 wickets, central role in the squad 2023–24 Perth Scorchers Season with consistent batting and useful spells 2025 Hobart Hurricanes Joined as a marquee overseas player

Domestic career

Nat Sciver-Brunt began her domestic journey with Surrey in 2010, moving quickly from a promising teenager into a reliable all-rounder. She became a leading player in county cricket, performing strongly in both 50-over and Twenty20 formats, which soon placed her in line for national selection.

In 2016, with the launch of the Women’s Cricket Super League, she took charge of Surrey Stars as captain and remained their leader through all four editions. Her standout moment came in 2018, when she drove the Stars to their only title, producing crucial runs during the tournament and lifting the trophy as captain. After the league ended in 2019, she joined the new regional setup and represented the Northern Diamonds in both the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup. From 2023, she has played for The Blaze, where she continues to hold a senior role in the domestic circuit.

Her career has also extended far beyond England. In Australia, she has appeared in several WBBL seasons for Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, and later Hobart Hurricanes. Her 84 against Brisbane Heat is remembered as one of her best innings in the competition. In India, she became part of the Mumbai Indians in the first Women’s Premier League in 2023.

She has also represented Trent Rockets in The Hundred since its creation, setting records for most runs and half-centuries in the tournament.

Sciver-Brunt has also participated in shorter domestic projects, such as the Women’s T20 Challenge in India, where she played for the Supernovas in 2019 and reached the final. Over her domestic career, she has passed 6,000 runs and 100 wickets across formats, with multiple centuries and half-centuries that underline her consistency. As of 2025, she remains a core figure for The Blaze in England while continuing her global franchise career.

Records and achievements

Nat Sciver-Brunt has built a career defined by consistency, innovation, and performances on the biggest stages. Her record stretches across international cricket, domestic tournaments, and global leagues, placing her among the most complete all-rounders of her generation.

2013: First England cricketer, male or female, to score a WODI century against Australia during the Ashes. Took a T20I hat-trick against New Zealand in Barbados, becoming the first woman from England to achieve this feat.

2017: Key role in England’s ICC Women’s World Cup victory, scoring 369 runs at an average of 52.71. Registered her first World Cup final fifty with 51 runs at Lord’s.

2018: Led Surrey Stars to their maiden Kia Super League title as captain. Named an MBE for services to cricket.

2019: Continued form with multiple ODI centuries, becoming one of the fastest English women to 1,000 runs in ODIs.

2022: Produced her career-best innings of 148 vs Australia in the Women’s World Cup Final at Christchurch, the highest score in a World Cup final. Named ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award). Ended the year ranked among the ICC Top 5 all-rounders in both ODIs and T20Is.

2023: Retained the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award. Became the only England woman with multiple World Cup final centuries, adding to her 2017 and 2022 knocks. Broke records in the Women’s Ashes with two unbeaten ODI centuries and set the mark for fastest ODI hundred by an England woman, reaching three figures from 66 balls. Named Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (Women).

2024: Passed 3,500 ODI runs in just 94 innings, the fastest by an English woman, and registered the fastest Test hundred by an English woman (100 from 96 balls against South Africa).

2025: Became the first player to score over 1,000 runs in The Hundred, finishing with eight fifties and the highest average of any player with more than 500 runs. Surpassed 1,000 runs in the Women’s Premier League while playing for Mumbai Indians, holding one of the league’s highest career aggregates. Named Player of the Final in WPL 2023 for her unbeaten 60 against Delhi Capitals. Completed more than 10,000 career runs across international, domestic, and franchise cricket, and passed 250 wickets in combined formats. Officially appointed captain of England across all formats in April.

Personal life

Nat Sciver-Brunt has always balanced her cricket career with a private and steady personal life. Her background reflects an international upbringing, while her marriage to a fellow England star has kept her firmly in the spotlight.

Finance

She is among the highest-earning women cricketers in the world. Reports suggest she has approached USD 1 million in career earnings through contracts and endorsements. In India’s Women’s Premier League, her contract with Mumbai Indians was worth around £320,000, placing her among the league’s top-paid overseas players.

Family

Her mother, Julia Longbottom, is a British diplomat, and her father, Richard Sciver, worked as a business executive. She was born in Tokyo and spent part of her childhood in Poland and the Netherlands before settling in England. Nat married Katherine Brunt, her England teammate, in May 2022 after becoming engaged in 2019. The couple announced Katherine’s pregnancy in September 2024, and in March 2025, they welcomed a son. A sister is mentioned in some reports, but little public information is available about her.

Cars and House

There are no confirmed public details about Sciver-Brunt’s cars or property holdings. Major outlets have not reported on her real estate or vehicles, and she rarely shares such information herself.

Scandals

She has no record of major scandals in the media. In September 2022, she stepped back from an England T20I series to focus on mental health and well-being, which drew some public discussion, but it was framed as a personal choice and not a controversy of misconduct.

Fan Base

Her Instagram account (@natsciver.brunt) has around 175,000 followers with frequent cricket updates, family moments, and brand partnerships. On X/Twitter (@natsciver), she interacts with fans and posts about matches, training, and endorsements. She works with brands such as Kookaburra Cricket, Vitality UK, Sage, RBC, and Wasserman Cricket, strengthening her profile as both a player and a global ambassador for women’s sport.