International career

Kavisha Dilhari was born on 24th January 2001. She is a cricketer from Sri Lanka who plays for the women’s national team. Dilhari made a strong impression with her skill and maturity in cricket, earning a spot on the national team at a young age.

Her performances in domestic cricket helped her rise through the ranks. After she was selected for the national team, Simon Willis, Sri Lanka's high-performance manager, spoke highly of her. He mentioned that despite her young age, she showed great maturity and competitiveness during matches. He also said, "We believe she's someone we need to back", emphasizing the team's confidence in her abilities.

2018

March 20: Dilhari played her first WODI match against Pakistan Women at Dambulla.

September 19: She debuted in WT20I against India Women at Katunayake.

October: Dilhari was selected for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

October: In a crucial match against India, she scored two fours to help end Sri Lanka's ten-match losing streak.

2019

Early in the year, Dilhari suffered a stress fracture in her back, which kept her out for a while.

October: She returned to action at the ACC Emerging Team's Cup and was Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker.

December: Dilhari played in the South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, where Sri Lanka won the silver medal.

2020

January: Dilhari was named in the squad for the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Throughout 2020, she remained an important player for Sri Lanka.

She was recognized as one of ESPNcricinfo's 20 players to watch in the 2020s.

2021

October: Dilhari was part of Sri Lanka's team for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

January: She was named in Sri Lanka's squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier in Malaysia.

July: Dilhari played in the 2022 Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham, England.

June 23: During India's tour of Sri Lanka, she scored 47 runs in a match against India.

July: Dilhari participated in the Commonwealth Games qualification tournament.

2023

May 11: Dilhari played in the second T20I match during Bangladesh Women's tour of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka won the match by 7 wickets.

2024

Dilhari was named in Sri Lanka's squad for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Leagues Participation

Kavisha Dilhari has not participated in any leagues as of now.

Domestic career

Kavisha Dilhari started her cricket journey at a young age. She first became known in the 2015 SLC Under-19 inter-school tournament, where she took three wickets in the semi-finals to help her team reach the finals. Dilhari began playing cricket at 15. Initially, she bowled as a right-arm seamer, but her coach, Mahesh Sandaruwan, advised her to switch to off-spin.

Dilhari comes from Rathgama, a village near Galle, and received support from her father, who is a fisherman. By the end of 2016, she joined Sri Lanka's national camp. In 2018, she made her ODI debut and later played in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies. As an off-spinner and all-rounder, Dilhari continues to build a strong career in Sri Lankan cricket.

Records and achievements

Kavisha Dilhari has earned recognition for her performances in cricket. Here are some of her major records and awards:

Sri Lanka's Silver Medal (2019): The team won the silver medal at the South Asian Games, losing to Bangladesh by just two runs in the final.

ODI Career: Matches played: 29 Runs scored: 558 Batting average: 27 Fours: 41 Sixes: 4

T20 Career: Matches played: 66 Runs scored: 540 Batting average: 14 Fours: 54 Sixes: 3

Women's Club Tournament Division 1 (50-over): Awarded Tournament Game in 2022.

Sri Lanka Cricket Women's Prospect of the Year (2019).

Personal life

Kavisha Dilhari keeps her personal life private, but here is some information about her:

Finance

As of December 2024, Kavisha Dilhari’s net worth is about $0.5 million.

House

Kavisha lives in Rathgama, a village near Galle in Sri Lanka. Details about her house or car are not known.

Scandals

In early 2019, Kavisha had a back injury, which kept her out of action for most of that year. She came back in late 2019 and became Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker at the ACC Emerging Team's Cup. She also played in the South Asian Games and helped Sri Lanka win a silver medal.

Fans

Kavisha Dilhari shares her journey with fans on Instagram. Her account features updates about her cricket career, training, and personal moments. The account has around 640 followers. Fans can follow her to see more behind-the-scenes pictures and cricket-related updates.