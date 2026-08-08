Match details Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstar T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 15.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Noida Super Kings Squad
|Players
|Alam Mirza Danish, Bharadwaj Arjun, Dwivedi Rohit, Javed Muhammad, Kishan j, Pawadia Tarun, Prashar Chaitanya, Pratap Nilotpalendu, Raghuvanshi Shantanu, Rana Nitish, Shuaib Mohd, Solanki Manish, Tyagi Kunal
|Bench
|no information yet
Kanpur Superstar Squad
|Players
|Chaudhary Prashant, Khan Aquib, Khanna Shubh, Pandey Abhishek, Rajpal Rahul, Rizvi Sameer, Saini Pranjal, Sharma Kushagra, Singh Adarsh, Yadav Ansh
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet