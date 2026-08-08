Match details Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 17.08.2026

T20

NOI
NOI
LUC
LUC

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, August 17, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Noida Super Kings Squad

PlayersAlam Mirza Danish, Bharadwaj Arjun, Dwivedi Rohit, Javed Muhammad, Kishan j, Pawadia Tarun, Prashar Chaitanya, Pratap Nilotpalendu, Raghuvanshi Shantanu, Rana Nitish, Shuaib Mohd, Solanki Manish, Tyagi Kunal
Benchno information yet

Lucknow Falcons Squad

PlayersChaudhary Vikrant, Garg Priyam K, Gaur Vishal, Jaiswal Kartikeya Vivek, Prakash Satya, Raj Shubhang, Singh Kritagya Kumar, Singh Sawan, Singh Shaurya, Suryavanshi Aanjaneya Dhirendra, Tyagi Harsh, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Pradeep
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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