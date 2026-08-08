Match details Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 30.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
|Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 30, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Noida Super Kings Squad
|Players
|Alam Mirza Danish, Bharadwaj Arjun, Dwivedi Rohit, Javed Muhammad, Kishan j, Pawadia Tarun, Prashar Chaitanya, Pratap Nilotpalendu, Raghuvanshi Shantanu, Rana Nitish, Shuaib Mohd, Solanki Manish, Tyagi Kunal
|Bench
|no information yet
Meerut Mavericks Squad
|Players
|Ahmed Uvaish, Alam Jamshed, Chaturvedi Rajeev, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Chikara Swastik, Doyla Yogendra, Jain Parth, Joshi Divyansh, Kaushik Madhav, Rajpal Rohit, Sain Akshay, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Rinku, Twari Abhinav, Tyagi Kartik, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Yuvraj
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet