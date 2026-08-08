Match details Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks T20 T20 Uttar Pradesh League 30.08.2026

T20

NOI
NOI
MEE
MEE

Match Info

Match:T20 Uttar Pradesh League 2026
Date:Friday, August 14, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 30, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Noida Super Kings Squad

PlayersAlam Mirza Danish, Bharadwaj Arjun, Dwivedi Rohit, Javed Muhammad, Kishan j, Pawadia Tarun, Prashar Chaitanya, Pratap Nilotpalendu, Raghuvanshi Shantanu, Rana Nitish, Shuaib Mohd, Solanki Manish, Tyagi Kunal
Benchno information yet

Meerut Mavericks Squad

PlayersAhmed Uvaish, Alam Jamshed, Chaturvedi Rajeev, Chaudhary Vaibhav, Chikara Swastik, Doyla Yogendra, Jain Parth, Joshi Divyansh, Kaushik Madhav, Rajpal Rohit, Sain Akshay, Sharma Rituraj, Singh Rinku, Twari Abhinav, Tyagi Kartik, Yadav Kunal, Yadav Yuvraj
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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