Rizwan Ahmed Cheema

Rizwan Ahmed Cheema

batsman

Full name:Rizwan Ahmed Cheema
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Surrey Jaguars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches332485359
Innings3215135143
Overs221.450.0157.4343.2130.4
Balls-----
Maidens11129171
Runs10953824971655916
Wickets329135228
Avg34.2142.4438.2331.8232.71
SR41.5633.3372.7639.6128
Eco4.937.643.154.827.01
BB32463
4w00010
5w00010
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches332485359
Innings3224165258
Not outs12113
Runs7643893741190820
Balls Faced6853144991021696
Avg24.6417.6824.9323.3314.9
SR111.53123.8874.94116.55117.81
Fours92333814664
Fifties62182
Sixies3528225753
Highest9472979472
Hundreds00000

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