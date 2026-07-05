Rizwan Ahmed Cheema
batsman
|Full name:
|Rizwan Ahmed Cheema
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|24
|8
|53
|59
|Innings
|32
|15
|13
|51
|43
|Overs
|221.4
|50.0
|157.4
|343.2
|130.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|1
|29
|17
|1
|Runs
|1095
|382
|497
|1655
|916
|Wickets
|32
|9
|13
|52
|28
|Avg
|34.21
|42.44
|38.23
|31.82
|32.71
|SR
|41.56
|33.33
|72.76
|39.61
|28
|Eco
|4.93
|7.64
|3.15
|4.82
|7.01
|BB
|3
|2
|4
|6
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|24
|8
|53
|59
|Innings
|32
|24
|16
|52
|58
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Runs
|764
|389
|374
|1190
|820
|Balls Faced
|685
|314
|499
|1021
|696
|Avg
|24.64
|17.68
|24.93
|23.33
|14.9
|SR
|111.53
|123.88
|74.94
|116.55
|117.81
|Fours
|92
|33
|38
|146
|64
|Fifties
|6
|2
|1
|8
|2
|Sixies
|35
|28
|22
|57
|53
|Highest
|94
|72
|97
|94
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0