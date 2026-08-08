Squads Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 08.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anirudh Balchander
batsman
Akash H Prashid
no information yet
Bhutra R Ravi
all rounder
Ambrish RS
no information yet
Chaturved NS
batsman
Bafna Maan
all rounder
D Deepesh
no information yet
CH Jitendra Kumar
all rounder
Ganesh S Shankar
all rounder
Divakar R
bowler
Himalaya
no information yet
Govinth -
no information yet
Karthikeyan Kiran
no information yet
K Abhinav
batsman
Khan Shoaib Md
bowler
Khan Shahrukh
batsman
Kumar R Ram
no information yet
Kishoor
all rounder
Mahadevan Siddharth
no information yet
Lingesh K Deeban
all rounder
Lokeshwar Suresh
wicket keeper
Periyaswamy G
bowler
Nag H Trilok
bowler
Ragavendra V Hari
batsman
Parakh Manav
all rounder
Rajalingam S
no information yet
Prasad KT Madhava
no information yet
Saravanan P
bowler
Sachin B
batsman
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Siddarth C Andre
no information yet
Surya Anand S
no information yet
Siddharth Manimaran
bowler
Ur Rahman MA Atheeq
all rounder
Subramanyan Jhatavedh
bowler
Vignesh P
all rounder
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Match has not started yet