Squads Madurai Panthers vs Lyca Kovai Kings T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 08.08.2026

T20

MAP
MAP
LKK
LKK

Playing

MAP
MAP
LKK
LKK
First TeamSecond Team
Akash H Prashid

no information yet

Bhutra R Ravi

all rounder

Ambrish RS

no information yet

Bafna Maan

all rounder

D Deepesh

no information yet

Ganesh S Shankar

all rounder

Divakar R

bowler

Himalaya

no information yet

Govinth -

no information yet

Karthikeyan Kiran

no information yet

K Abhinav

batsman

Kumar R Ram

no information yet

Kishoor

all rounder

Mahadevan Siddharth

no information yet

Lingesh K Deeban

all rounder

Lokeshwar Suresh

wicket keeper

Parakh Manav

all rounder

Rajalingam S

no information yet

Prasad KT Madhava

no information yet

Sachin B

batsman

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Siddarth C Andre

no information yet

Surya Anand S

no information yet

Vignesh P

all rounder

Bench

MAP
MAP
LKK
LKK

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet