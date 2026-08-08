Squads Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 14.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Anirudh Balchander
batsman
Aadithiya GG Harish
no information yet
Bhutra R Ravi
all rounder
Ahmed Waseem
no information yet
Chaturved NS
batsman
Arun B
bowler
D Deepesh
no information yet
Arvindh R Ram
wicket keeper
Ganesh S Shankar
all rounder
Ashwin Murugan
bowler
Himalaya
no information yet
G Rajalingam
no information yet
Karthikeyan Kiran
no information yet
Jagadeesan Narayan
wicket keeper
Khan Shoaib Md
bowler
K Singh Swapnil
no information yet
Kumar R Ram
no information yet
K Aashiq
no information yet
Mahadevan Siddharth
no information yet
Krishna N Sunil
no information yet
Kumar J Prem
no information yet
Periyaswamy G
bowler
Lokesh Raj TD
bowler
Ragavendra V Hari
batsman
Mokit Hariharan RS
batsman
Rajalingam S
no information yet
Prasath M. Mohana
batsman
Saravanan P
bowler
Raj S Dinesh
no information yet
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Silambarasan M
bowler
Surya Anand S
no information yet
Sujay S
no information yet
Ur Rahman MA Atheeq
all rounder
Tanwar Abhishek
bowler
Vignesh P
all rounder
Valthapa Ashwanth
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet