Squads Madurai Panthers vs Chepauk Super Gillies T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 14.08.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Aadithiya GG Harish

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Bhutra R Ravi

all rounder

Ahmed Waseem

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Arun B

bowler

D Deepesh

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Arvindh R Ram

wicket keeper

Ganesh S Shankar

all rounder

Himalaya

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G Rajalingam

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Karthikeyan Kiran

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Jagadeesan Narayan

wicket keeper

K Singh Swapnil

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Kumar R Ram

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K Aashiq

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Mahadevan Siddharth

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Krishna N Sunil

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Kumar J Prem

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Rajalingam S

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Raj S Dinesh

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Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Surya Anand S

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Sujay S

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Vignesh P

all rounder

Valthapa Ashwanth

wicket keeper

Bench

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Match has not started yet