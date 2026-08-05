Squads Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 05.08.2026

T20

RTW
RTW
MAP
MAP

Playing

RTW
RTW
MAP
MAP
First TeamSecond Team
Rajkumar K

batsman

Mahadevan Siddharth

no information yet

Suresh Kumar J

wicket keeper

Kumar R Ram

no information yet

Kousik J

all rounder

Karthikeyan Kiran

no information yet

D Deepesh

no information yet

Dhas Antony

all rounder

Singh Gurjapneet

all rounder

Rajalingam S

no information yet

Bench

RTW
RTW
MAP
MAP
First TeamSecond Team
Bhutra R Ravi

all rounder

Ganesh S Shankar

all rounder

Ramesh Kalimuthu

all rounder

Himalaya

no information yet

Saran T

wicket keeper

Shriraam G Sai

no information yet

Surya Anand S

no information yet

Suriya S Bhuvan

no information yet

Vignesh P

all rounder