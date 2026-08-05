Squads Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers T20 Tamil Nadu Premier League 05.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Rajkumar K
batsman
Mahadevan Siddharth
no information yet
Suresh Kumar J
wicket keeper
Kumar R Ram
no information yet
Kousik J
all rounder
Chaturved NS
batsman
Sundar S Shyam
batsman
Karthikeyan Kiran
no information yet
Yadav Sanjay
batsman
Anirudh Balchander
batsman
Jamal Jafar
batsman
D Deepesh
no information yet
Rajkumar R
bowler
Ur Rahman MA Atheeq
all rounder
Dhas Antony
all rounder
Khan Shoaib Md
bowler
Kumaran N Selva
bowler
Saravanan P
bowler
Davidson V Athisayaraj
bowler
Singh Gurjapneet
all rounder
Ganesh Moorthi M
bowler
Rajalingam S
no information yet
Periyaswamy G
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
K Easwaran
bowler
Bhutra R Ravi
all rounder
Kumar P Saravan
bowler
Ganesh S Shankar
all rounder
Ramesh Kalimuthu
all rounder
Himalaya
no information yet
Saran T
wicket keeper
Shriraam G Sai
no information yet
Ragavendra V Hari
batsman
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Surya Anand S
no information yet
Suriya S Bhuvan
no information yet
Vignesh P
all rounder