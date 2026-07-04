Yorkshire Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Yorkshire

Jonassen, Jess

Australia

Winfield, Lauren

England

Glenn, Sarah

England

Kalis, Sterre

Netherlands

Rainey, Hannah

Scotland

Marshall, Laura

Thomas, Olivia

Clarke, Alice

England

Cooper, Claudie

England

Langston, Beth

England

Slater, Rachel

Scotland

Duckworth, Rebecca

England

Hall, Grace

England

Woolston, Jessica

England

Fackrell, Ria

England

Campbell, Ami

England

Nightingale, Ellie M

England

McColl, Megan

Scotland

Lonsdale, Frances

Ward, Maddie

England

Thomas, Erin

England

Love, Amelia

Garton, Holly

Randle-Bissell, Lucy Kate

Marshall, L

Oliver, Amelia

Lee, Jeanie

England

Blackwell, Ines

Breese, Olvia

Wrightson, Emma