Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20i Match Prediction PAK 75 % Chance of Winning ZIM 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Zimbabwe Women tour of Pakistan is now heading to the T20I series after Pakistan Women secured a clean sweep in the ODI series. This match will be played on 12 May at 8:00 PM IST at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan Women lost their previous T20I series against South Africa Women by 2-1. On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women also lost their previous T20I series against New Zealand Women by 3-0. Will it be Pakistan starting with a win, or will Zimbabwe bring up an upset?

Who will win? Pakistan Women Zimbabwe Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Zimbabwe Women and Pakistan Women will be facing each other for the first time in the T20I format.

Fatima Sana, from Pakistan Women, has scored 242 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 35.29.

Lindokuhle Mabhero, from Zimbabwe Women, has taken 5 wickets in her last 6 games at an economy of 5.89.

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women will be heading to the first T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team showcased dominance over Zimbabwe Women in the ODI series, and they remain eager to continue the same. They have players such as Fatima Sana, who has scored 563 runs in 34 innings at an average of 29.63, and Sadia Iqbal, who has scored 67 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 17.61. On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women will be keen to turn the tables against Pakistan Women and give them a fight. They have players such as Kelis Ndhlovu, who has scored 1166 runs in 62 innings at an average of 22, and Lindokuhle Mabhero, who holds 21 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 23.76.

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 75%

Zimbabwe Women Chances of Winning: 25%

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Pakistan Women have dominated in the series against Zimbabwe Women. After winning the ODI series without a single loss, the team will be strong contenders to start the T20I series also with a win. While it is the first T20I clash between these two teams, Pakistan Women will still be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 316 runs in 28 innings at an average of 12.15, and Muneeba Ali, who has scored 1471 runs in 81 innings at an average of 19.87. Tuba Hassan will be a key bowler, who holds 25 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 28.88.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe Women have not been able to do well in this series. Even though the team has lost the ODI series, they will have high hopes to start the T20I series with an upset. They have batters such as Beloved Biza, who has scored 356 runs in 22 innings at an average of 17.80, and Natasha Mtomba, who has scored 28 runs in 3 innings at an average of 14. With the ball, Kudzai Chigora has done well, as she holds 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 20.15.

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Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, with Pakistan Women taking the home-ground advantage. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as they have managed to win 10 out of 19 T20Is played here. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 164, and falls to 141 in the second innings. So, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 62% Humidity 28° - 35° C 19 kmph

Sunny 62% Humidity 28° - 35° C 19 kmph

Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have not been able to secure consistent wins in this format. Over their last five games, the team has two wins and three losses, as they aim for another win in the next game. They have players such as Nashra Sandhu, who holds 68 wickets in 72 innings at an average of 21.58, and Aliya Riaz, who has scored 1248 runs in 90 innings at an average of 20.45.

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women have not been able to secure wins at all in this format. The team has lost all of its last five games in the shortest format, posing challenges for them. They have players such as Melinda Kanchingwe, who is yet to take her T20I debut, and Nomvelo Sibanda, who has taken 54 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 16.57.

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Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Fatima Sana will be a top batter for Pakistan Women in the T20I series. In her last 10 T20Is, she has managed to score 247 runs at an average of 35.29.

For Zimbabwe Women, Kelis Ndhlovu will be standing as a key batter. She has managed to share 220 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 27.50.

Pakistan Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Sadia Iqbal has been a consistent wicket-taker for Pakistan Women in this format. In her last 10 games, she has secured 14 wickets at an economy of 5.97.

Lindokuhle Mabhero, from Zimbabwe Women, will be a key bowler for the team. She has managed to take just 5 wickets in her last 6 games at an economy of 5.89.