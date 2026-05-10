Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Match Prediction PBKS 56 % Chance of Winning DC 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 55th match of the Indian Premier League will play a key role in determining the playoff race, as Punjab Kings will be going against the Delhi Capitals. This match will be played on 11 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Punjab Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 33 runs. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals also lost their previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets. With both teams on a losing streak, it will be intense to see which one of them regains its form.

Who will win? Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Punjab Kings have won three out of their last five head-to-head matches against Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul has scored 81 runs off 48 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him twice.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 8 runs off 7 balls against Mitchell Starc, while Starc has dismissed him once.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings are heading to the next game against Delhi with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against DC in the recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Cooper Connolly, who has scored 377 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.85, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 11 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 36. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will remain eager to regain their winning momentum. Since their qualification chances to the playoffs are zero, the team aims to end the campaign on a strong note. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 468 runs in 11 innings at an average of 46.80, and Axar Patel, who holds 10 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 29.10.

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 56%

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 44%

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Punjab Kings were able to start the IPL 2026 with a bang, staying undefeated for various games. But with three consecutive losses, the team now holds 6 wins and 3 losses in the 10 games it has played. With the next game against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings will take the home-ground advantage and they have also been strong against the DC in recent games. They have batters such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 333 runs in 9 innings at an average of 47.57, and Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 364 runs in 9 innings at an average of 45.50. Vijaykumar Vyshak has taken 9 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 33.77.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have not been able to do well in this season either. With just 4 wins and 7 losses in 11 matches, the team has made it clear that they will now be focusing on the upcoming season. Still, they could make things interesting by making it difficult for PBKS to reach the playoffs. They have players such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 259 runs in 10 innings at an average of 43.16, and Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 278 runs in 10 innings at an average of 27.80. Mitchell Starc has managed to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 33.66.

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Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to PBKS. This venue is known to favour the chasing teams, as 7 out of 12 T20I games played at this venue have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 135, and it falls to 127 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 40% chance of rain.

Light Rain 75% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 75% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals Player List

Team Form

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings have struggled to regain their winning momentum in the current phase of the tournament. The team now holds three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games. They have star performers such as Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 8 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 35.75, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 286 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31.77.

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have also not been able to secure wins in this season. The team is holding four losses and just one win over their last five games, as they aim to regain winning momentum. They have star performers such as Lungi Ngidi, who holds 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 30.37, and Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 252 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.

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Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Batters

Cooper Connolly has now topped the run-scoring charts for Punjab Kings. He has managed to score 377 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 53.86.

KL Rahul is still the top run scorer for the Delhi Capitals in this season. He has managed to score 468 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 180.69.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh has found his rhythm back for Punjab Kings with the ball. Now he holds 11 wickets in his last 10 matches at an economy of 10.42.

Axar Patel, the captain of Delhi Capitals, is now leading the wicket-taking charts for them. He holds 9 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 8.30.