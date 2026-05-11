Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction
GT
48%
Chance of Winning
SRH
52%
Parimatch
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Gujarat Titans have won four out of their last five head-to-head games against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- Shubman Gill has scored 28 runs off 17 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins is yet to take his wicket.
- Abhishek Sharma has scored 66 runs off 53 balls against Mohammed Siraj, while Siraj has dismissed him once.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning
Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to the next game against the Gujarat Titans with a higher chance of winning. With the team having better form, they will be eager to continue it against GT too. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 494 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.88, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.62. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans will be standing as the close contenders in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been undefeated against SRH in recent games. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 462 runs in 10 innings at an average of 46.20, and Kagiso Rabada, who holds 18 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.60.
- Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 48%
- Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 52%
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Gujarat Titans have made one of the biggest turnarounds in the IPL 2026. With four consecutive wins, the team is now standing among the table toppers with 7 wins and 4 losses in 11 matches. For the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans will be taking the home-ground advantage, and they have also gone undefeated against them in the previous games. They have batters such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 348 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.80. Jason Holder has grabbed 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.20.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown consistent performances this season. With its strong squad, the team has been at the top of the table for a while with 7 wins and 4 losses in 11 matches. Looking at their strong form, they will be eager to continue it against the Gujarat Titans. They have batters such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 475 runs in 11 innings at an average of 47.50, and Travis Head, who has scored 361 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.81. Sakib Hussain has grabbed 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 24.30.
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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction
The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where GT takes the home-ground advantage. The teams batting first receive an advantage at this venue, as 12 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 178, but it comes down to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Gill Shubman
batsman
Sharma Abhishek
all rounder
Sudharsan Sai
batsman
Head Travis
batsman
Buttler Jos
wicket keeper
Kishan Ishan
wicket keeper
Sundar Washington
all rounder
Klaasen Heinrich
wicket keeper
Holder Jason
all rounder
Reddy Nithish
batsman
Sindhu Nishant
all rounder
Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran
batsman
Khan Rashid
bowler
Arora Salil
wicket keeper
Khan Mohd Arshad
bowler
Cummins Pat
bowler
Rabada Kagiso
bowler
Kumar Shivang
no information yet
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Malinga Eshan
bowler
Siraj Mohammed
bowler
Hinge Praful
bowler
Tewatia Rahul
all rounder
Hussain Sakib
bowler
Kishore Sai
bowler
Verma Aniket
no information yet
Rawat Anuj
wicket keeper
Livingstone Liam
all rounder
Kushagra Kumar
wicket keeper
Dubey Harsh Surendra
all rounder
Phillips Glenn
all rounder
Patel Harshal
bowler
Team Form
Gujarat Titans Team Form
Gujarat Titans have started to dominate in the current phase of the tournament. Over its last five games, the team has lost just one and won all four. They have players such as Rashid Khan, who holds 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.60, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 246 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form
Sunrisers Hyderabad have also shown a similar form to the Gujarat Titans. The team holds just one loss and four wins in its last five games, as they aim to secure another against GT. They have players such as Nitish Kumar Reddy, who holds 7 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 34.14, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 409 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.18.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
T20
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters
Sai Sudharsan stands as the highest run scorer for the Gujarat Titans this season. He has managed to score 427 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 42.70.
Abhishek Sharma has been dominating the IPL once again with the bat for SRH. He has managed to score 468 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers
Kagiso Rabada has been the star with the ball for the Gujarat Titans this season. He has picked up 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.21.
Eshan Malinga still leads the wicket-taking charts for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Over his last 10 games for the team, he has picked up 16 wickets at an economy of 9.
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