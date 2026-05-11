Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction GT 48 % Chance of Winning SRH 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is all set to offer fans an exciting clash, as Gujarat Titans will be preparing to go against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match will be played on 12 May at 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Punjab Kings by 33 runs. This match will determine which team makes it first to the IPL playoffs.

Who will win? Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Gujarat Titans have won four out of their last five head-to-head games against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shubman Gill has scored 28 runs off 17 balls against Pat Cummins, while Cummins is yet to take his wicket.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 66 runs off 53 balls against Mohammed Siraj, while Siraj has dismissed him once.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to the next game against the Gujarat Titans with a higher chance of winning. With the team having better form, they will be eager to continue it against GT too. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 494 runs in 11 innings at an average of 54.88, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 16 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.62. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans will be standing as the close contenders in this game. The team takes the home-ground advantage and has also been undefeated against SRH in recent games. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 462 runs in 10 innings at an average of 46.20, and Kagiso Rabada, who holds 18 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.60.

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 48%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 52%

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Gujarat Titans have made one of the biggest turnarounds in the IPL 2026. With four consecutive wins, the team is now standing among the table toppers with 7 wins and 4 losses in 11 matches. For the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans will be taking the home-ground advantage, and they have also gone undefeated against them in the previous games. They have batters such as Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 440 runs in 11 innings at an average of 40, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 348 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.80. Jason Holder has grabbed 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.20.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown consistent performances this season. With its strong squad, the team has been at the top of the table for a while with 7 wins and 4 losses in 11 matches. Looking at their strong form, they will be eager to continue it against the Gujarat Titans. They have batters such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 475 runs in 11 innings at an average of 47.50, and Travis Head, who has scored 361 runs in 11 innings at an average of 32.81. Sakib Hussain has grabbed 10 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 24.30.

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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where GT takes the home-ground advantage. The teams batting first receive an advantage at this venue, as 12 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 178, but it comes down to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between the Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 25% 29° - 45° C 13 kmph

Sunny 25% 29° - 45° C 13 kmph

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans have started to dominate in the current phase of the tournament. Over its last five games, the team has lost just one and won all four. They have players such as Rashid Khan, who holds 15 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 22.60, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 246 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have also shown a similar form to the Gujarat Titans. The team holds just one loss and four wins in its last five games, as they aim to secure another against GT. They have players such as Nitish Kumar Reddy, who holds 7 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 34.14, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 409 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.18.

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Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Sai Sudharsan stands as the highest run scorer for the Gujarat Titans this season. He has managed to score 427 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 42.70.

Abhishek Sharma has been dominating the IPL once again with the bat for SRH. He has managed to score 468 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 52.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada has been the star with the ball for the Gujarat Titans this season. He has picked up 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.21.

Eshan Malinga still leads the wicket-taking charts for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Over his last 10 games for the team, he has picked up 16 wickets at an economy of 9.