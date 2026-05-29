International career

Natalia Pervaiz was born on 25 December 1995. She is a Pakistani cricketer who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. She made her debut for Pakistan Women in 2017 and represented the national team in both One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. Her inclusion came after consistent performances in domestic cricket for the State Bank of Pakistan. She also played for the Higher Education Commission and Hyderabad in national competitions before her international call-up.

WODI Matches

Debut: PAK Women vs SL Women at Dambulla: March 20, 2018



Last: ENG Women vs PAK Women at Colombo (RPS) October 15, 2025

WT20I Matches

Debut: NZ Women vs PAK Women at Sharjah: November 09, 2017



Last: IRE Women vs PAK Women at Dublin, August 10, 2025

2017: Natalia Pervaiz made her T20 International debut for Pakistan on November 9 in Sharjah against New Zealand. This was her first step into international cricket after several domestic seasons with the State Bank of Pakistan and the Higher Education Commission.

2018: She made her One Day International debut on March 20 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. The same year, she represented Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World T20, her first major global tournament.

2019–2023: She remained part of Pakistan’s extended national pool, featuring intermittently in bilateral series and maintaining her place as a capable right-arm medium bowler and middle-order batter.

2024: Natalia continued her role in limited-overs matches, strengthening her batting performances and preparing for World Cup selection.

2025: She played in both formats, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka. By October 2025, she had appeared in 24 WT20Is and 15 WODIs. Her highest ODI score was 73, and her best T20I bowling figures were 3 for 20. Her last T20I came against Ireland on August 10, and her previous ODI against India on October 5, before Pakistan’s fixture against England on October 15.

Leagues Participation

Natalia Pervaiz has not taken part in any international franchise leagues. Her entire professional career has been within Pakistan’s domestic structure under the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Domestic career

Natalia Pervaiz began her domestic journey in Pakistan in 2014, representing Hyderabad Women in the Women’s List A competition. That same year, she played for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Women in T20 tournaments, marking her rise in the national cricket structure. Between 2015 and 2017, she remained with HEC Women, gaining recognition as a dependable right-handed batter and medium-pace bowler. Her consistent form earned her a place with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Women, where she played from 2015/16 to 2018/19 in both List A and T20 formats. Competing against top domestic players, she developed the control and adaptability that later defined her international career.

In the later part of her career, Pervaiz represented Rawalpindi Women in the 2023/24 WT20 season, continuing her active role after the Pakistan Cricket Board restructured women’s domestic cricket.

As of October 2025, she has played 59 Women’s List A matches with 922 runs at an average of 27.11, a top score of 73 not out, and 40 wickets at 27.05 with best figures of 4 for 27. In T20s, she has 45 matches, 408 runs at 16.32, a top score of 49, and 25 wickets at 24.36 with best figures of 3 for 15. Her record reflects consistent growth within Pakistan’s domestic framework and long-term value as a balanced all-rounder.

Records and achievements

Natalia Pervaiz’s cricket career spans more than a decade, during which she steadily progressed from Pakistan’s domestic tournaments to international representation.

Made her international debut in T20I cricket for Pakistan on 9 November 2017 against New Zealand in Sharjah.

Played her first WODI on 20 March 2018 against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

Represented Pakistan at the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 in the West Indies.

Selected for Pakistan’s squad at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Recorded her highest ODI score of 73 from 60 balls against South Africa in Lahore on 19 September 2025.

Achieved best T20I bowling figures of 3 for 20 against Bangladesh at Cox’s Bazar on 6 October 2018, earning Player of the Match.

Registered her career-best List A bowling figures of 4 for 27 in domestic cricket.

Played over 59 Women’s List A matches, scoring 922 runs at an average of 27.11 and taking 40 wickets at 27.05.

Appeared in 24 WT20I matches, scoring 156 runs and taking six wickets, with best bowling of 3 for 20.

Represented major domestic teams, including Hyderabad Women, Higher Education Commission Women, State Bank of Pakistan Women, and Rawalpindi Women.

Recognized as one of Pakistan’s most consistent and long-serving domestic all-rounders, maintaining active competition from 2014 through 2025.

Personal life

Natalia Pervaiz maintains a private lifestyle, keeping most aspects of her personal life away from public attention. Verified information focuses mainly on her cricket career, while details regarding her family and property are largely unavailable.

Finance

No confirmed figures on Natalia Pervaiz’s total earnings or net worth have been released. In August 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) introduced a new pay structure for women’s central contracts, increasing base retainers by 50%. While her inclusion in the list indicates higher income, exact amounts were not made public. Unofficial websites, such as Mabumbe, estimate her total earnings between USD 50,000 and 100,000.

Family

Reliable sources do not provide any confirmed information about Natalia Pervaiz’s parents, siblings, marital status, or children. Mentions found on unofficial or fan platforms are inconsistent and lack credible verification, so that no personal details can be confirmed.

Scandals

No verified personal or professional scandals are linked to Natalia Pervaiz. The only minor public issue occurred during the 2025 Women’s World Cup when commentator Sana Mir’s reference to Pervaiz’s “Azad Kashmir” roots generated political discussion. The remarks were unrelated to Pervaiz’s conduct and did not involve any disciplinary matter.

Fans

Natalia Pervaiz maintains a verified Instagram account with around 24,000 followers and a public Facebook page titled “Natalia Parvaiz” with roughly 100,000 followers. She often appears in PCB and ICC media content, including match previews and interviews, particularly during the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.