Facts: Bangladesh won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim will play his 100th Test match in this game.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Bangladesh won the opening Test of the two-match series by a huge margin of an innings and 47 runs. They were professional in their approach and batted only once after losing the toss. The hosts will be keen on continuing in the same vein and seal the series 2-0 against Ireland.

Ireland were at the receiving end of a hammering in the first Test, as they lost by a massive margin. They had won the crucial toss but couldn’t post a decent total on the board. The visitors will be looking to put up a better show in this encounter and compete, if not win, over the next five days.

Ireland chances of winning - 25%

Bangladesh chances of winning - 75%

Bangladesh vs Ireland Prediction

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed a hundred in the first innings of the first Test. He was in great form and will be expected to score more runs in the second Test while leading from the front for his side. Hence, Shanto will be expected to score at least 50 runs in the first innings.

Harry Tector scored only 19 runs in two innings in the first Test against Bangladesh. But he is too good a player to miss out in two consecutive Test matches. Hence, Tector can be backed to score at least 50 runs in the first innings.

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Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka has hosted 28 Test matches so far with the team batting first winning on 13 occasions. 319 is the average first innings score at the venue and one can expect the ball to turn from Day 1, though not prodigiously. The team winning the toss will have no doubt whatsoever in opting to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Dhaka is expected to be clear with sun shining on both teams. There is no chance of rain on any of the five days of the Test match while the temperature will hover around 29-30 Degrees during play.

Clear Unknown Warm Breeze

Clear Unknown Warm Breeze

Bangladesh & Ireland Player List

We do not expect any surprises in the lineup with no fresh injury concerns for both sides.

Ireland Team Form

Ireland have played total 11 Tests in their cricket history and have won only 3 while losing 8.

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have won and lost two matches each out of five played so far in 2025 and one ended in a draw.

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Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Batters

Paul Stirling to be Ireland’s top batter

Paul Stirling is a veteran cricketer in the Ireland cricket circuit. He opens the innings and scored 60 runs in the first innings and backed it up with a 43-run knock in the second innings as well. Stirling is a very experienced player and Ireland will need him to come good if they are to compete in the second Test. Hence, Stirling is expected to be Ireland’s top batter.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy to be Bangladesh's top batter

Mahmudul Hasan Joy proved his mettle in the first innings of the first Test with the bat. Opening the innings, the batter scored a mammoth 171 runs off 286 deliveries with 14 fours and four sixes to his credit. Mahmudul is expected to continue in the same vein and will look to pile on more runs. Hence, he is expected to become the top batter for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Matthew Humphreys to be Ireland’s top bowler

Matthew Humphreys bowled well in the first innings for Ireland and picked up a five wicket haul. But he conceded 170 runs for the same in 43 overs and lacked a bit of control. However, he was amongst wickets and will be looking to improve as well and hence, Humphreys can be backed to become Ireland’s top bowler.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh's top bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets in the first innings and looked among the most potent bowlers for Bangladesh. Though he didn’t pick up a single wicket in the second innings in 19 overs, Miraz looked threatening right through. Hence, the off-spinner is expected to be Bangladesh’s top bowler in this game.