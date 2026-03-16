Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Prediction
ADS
38%
Chance of Winning
HOH
62%
Parimatch
T20
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- With 264 runs, Laura Wolvaardt is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers Women this season.
- With 250 runs, Sophia Dunkley is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes Women in this campaign.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Adelaide Strikers Women’ had a dismal start to the campaign as they had one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after two wins in three games and they need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season.
Hobart Hurricanes Women have had a phenomenal campaign this season as they have been consistent and with seven wins in nine matches, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Melbourne Stars Women. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 38%
- Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 62%
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Tips 2025
Tammy Beaumont was sensational in the last game as she scored a half century against Brisbane Heat Women. She has scored 182 runs in seven innings which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Lizelle Lee has been incredible this season as she has scored 228 runs with an average of 28.50. In the last game Lee scored 32 off 20 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather conditions in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Adelaide Strikers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
McGrath Tahlia
all rounder
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Patterson Bridget
batsman
Carey Nicola
bowler
Saville Tabatha
batsman
Villani Elyse
batsman
Johnston Ellie
batsman
Graham Heather
all rounder
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Trenaman Rachel
batsman
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Silver-Holmes Hayley
bowler
Barsby Jemma
bowler
Strano Molly
bowler
Larosa Eleanor
all rounder
Smith Lauren
bowler
Brown Darcie
bowler
Smith Linsey
bowler
Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women head into this game after four defeats in five matches and are fifth on the table.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women are unbeaten in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head to Head
Adelaide Strikers Women
T20
Karen Rolton Oval, null
Adelaide Strikers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hobart Hurricanes
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters
Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter
Laura Wolvaardt has been sublime once again and has been the standout batter thus far. So far this season she has scored 264 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danielle Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter
Danielle Wyatt-Hodge has had a stunning campaign so far. In the last game she scored 71 off 47 balls. With 416 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers
Darcie Brown to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler
Darcie Brown did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid so far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Heather Graham to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler
Heather Graham has been the standout bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women this season. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes Women
- Adelaide Strikers Women to win - 2.30 (Parimatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win - 1.61 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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