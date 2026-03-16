Facts: With 264 runs, Laura Wolvaardt is the leading run scorer for Adelaide Strikers Women this season.

With 250 runs, Sophia Dunkley is the leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes Women in this campaign.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women’ had a dismal start to the campaign as they had one win in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after two wins in three games and they need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season.

Hobart Hurricanes Women have had a phenomenal campaign this season as they have been consistent and with seven wins in nine matches, they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Melbourne Stars Women. As per our calculations, Hobart Hurricanes Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chances of winning - 38%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 62%

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Tammy Beaumont was sensational in the last game as she scored a half century against Brisbane Heat Women. She has scored 182 runs in seven innings which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Lizelle Lee has been incredible this season as she has scored 228 runs with an average of 28.50. In the last game Lee scored 32 off 20 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides will prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather conditions in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild No Wind

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild No Wind

Adelaide Strikers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women head into this game after four defeats in five matches and are fifth on the table.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women are unbeaten in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.

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Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top batter

Laura Wolvaardt has been sublime once again and has been the standout batter thus far. So far this season she has scored 264 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top batter

Danielle Wyatt-Hodge has had a stunning campaign so far. In the last game she scored 71 off 47 balls. With 416 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Darcie Brown to be Adelaide Strikers Women’ top bowler

Darcie Brown did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid so far and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Heather Graham to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’ top bowler

Heather Graham has been the standout bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women this season. With 14 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.