Elyse Jane Villani

Elyse Jane Villani

batsman

Full name:Elyse Jane Villani
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

The Blaze Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches33462129
Innings11103
Overs1.042.005.3
Balls----
Maidens0100
Runs4250045
Wickets0703
Avg035.71015
SR036011
Eco45.9508.18
BB0303
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches33462129
Innings53058123
Not outs021014
Runs7260313693338
Balls Faced14477111582885
Avg14.421.5328.5230.62
SR5078.21118.22115.7
Fours1575177449
Fifties031226
Sixies061233
Highest337590100
Hundreds0001

Elyse Jane Villani Schedule & Results

T20 Blast, Women

Another Players

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

McCarthy, Cassidy

McCarthy, Cassidy

Gordon, Kirstie

Gordon, Kirstie

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Knowling-Davies, Rhiannon

Beaumont, Tammy

Beaumont, Tammy

Graves, Teresa

Graves, Teresa

Bryce, Sarah

Bryce, Sarah

Perry, Ellyse

Perry, Ellyse

Groves, Josie

Groves, Josie

de Klerk, Nadine

de Klerk, Nadine