Facts: The Melbourne Renegades Women are the only team to lift the trophy after finishing last in the group stage in the previous season.

With four wins on the bounce, Hobart Hurricanes Women have made their best ever start to a WBBL season.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women are one of only two teams to have not lifted the Women’s Big Bash League so far in its 10 editions. However, the team has begun the 2025 season with four wins in a row to register their intent of breaking their duck. Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Lizelle Lee have excelled with the bat while Hayley Silver-Holmes and Heather Graham have impressed with the ball. They are on a 9-match unbeaten run and look in imperious form.

Melbourne Renegades Women are the reigning champions, having won their first ever WBBL title last season. They won their first two matches before succumbing to a loss in Sydney against the Sixers. However, Sophie Molineux made her return to the side in the derby and helped them return to winning ways. With the inclusion of their captain, the Renegades look very strong and if it wasn’t for the Hurricanes, they would have been the favourites to win the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 62%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 38%

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Tips 2025

The leading run-scorer of the tournament Danni Wyatt-Hodge is our pick to go big in the match. She leads the charts with 251 runs with Beth Mooney in second spot having scored 156 runs. The 34-year-old Englishwoman averages 83.66 in the tournament so far and has crossed the 40-run mark in each of the four games.

We don’t often back two batters from the same team to post big scores. However, with the form that Lizelle Lee is in, we just can’t ignore the opening batter. She is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2025 WBBL at this stage. She ended last season in the second spot in the list of the top batters and has already scored two fifties in four games.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction

The only match played at the North Sydney Oval this season saw the Renegades fail to defend their total against the Sydney Sixers. However, last season all five matches were won by teams that batted first. We’re expecting a high-scoring game and hence, backing teams to opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

There is a 20% chance of rain during the match hours, but we’re not expecting a washout. The rest of the weather conditions are expected to be pleasant with temperature around the 20 degrees mark and winds of 23 km per hour expected during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Sophie Molineux returned to the playing XI in the last game to give the Renegades a boost. The two teams wouldn’t want to change their winning combination and hence, we’re not expecting any changes.

Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

The reigning T20 Spring Challenge champions have made their best ever start to a WBBL season with four consecutive wins. This start took their unbeaten run in T20 matches to 9 games.

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

The Melbourne Renegades have won three of their last four matches, with their only loss coming versus Adelaide Strikers.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

Hobart Hurricanes’ English opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has wasted no time in establishing her credentials in the 2025 Women’s Big Bash League. The 34-year-old has scored two fifties in four games while also finishing in the forties in the other two matches. Wyatt-Hodge is the tournament’s leading runscorer with 251 runs and we’re expecting her to continue her good run of form in Sydney.

Sophie Molineaux to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

Melbourne Renegades were strengthened by the return of their captain Sophie Molineux against the Stars. Despite playing in her first game since the injury she suffered at the Women’s ODI World Cup, Molineux scored 32 runs before getting stumped off the bowling of Marizanne Kapp. She looked in good touch while she was on the crease and we’re backing her to go big in Sydney.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Silver-Holmes to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

22-year-old medium pacer Hayley Silver-Holmes has taken 6 wickets in four games so far in the tournament. 3 of those dismissals came when she last played at the North Sydney Oval - against Sydney Sixers. With Heather Graham taking the limelight, Silver-Holmes can go about her business quietly and we’re expecting her to take a couple of wickets.

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

Georgia Wareham is the tournament’s joint second-highest wicket-taker so far with 7 dismissals in 4 games. She is yet to play in Sydney and it remains to be seen how the stand-in skipper fares in unfamiliar conditions. However, with the form she is in, we’re backing the 26-year-old to excel.