Facts: Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes are the only two teams yet to lift the Women’s Big Bash League trophy.

The top two run scorers - Meg Lanning and Danni Wyatt-Hodge - in the tournament at this stage will be in action when Melbourne Stars take on Hobart Hurricanes.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars Women have regained their form after a stuttering start to the Women’s Big Bash League which saw them notch up only one win in three games. They have won the previous two games to propel themselves up to third spot in the table. Meg Lanning has starred for the team and is the only player to have crossed the 300-run mark in the tournament as on date. They look in good form, but face their toughest challenge yet.

Hobart Hurricanes’ fairytale run came to an end with a loss in their sixth game of the tournament. The team had earlier won five games on the bounce to register their best ever start and also establish their title credentials. Heather Graham leads the wicket-taking charts while Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the second-highest runscorer so far in the tournament. With the form they’re in, we’re expecting the loss in the previous game to be just a blip in their otherwise sensational run so far.

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Prediction & Tips 2025

The tournament’s top scorer, Meg Lanning, is our pick to go big in the match. Not only is the in sensational form, but she plays at home, which would give her an added advantage. The 33-year-old has scored two fifties and a WBBL career best of 135 in the five games she has played. We’d be surprised if she doesn’t post a big score at home.

We’re also backing Hobart Hurricanes’ opening batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be the best batter for her team against the Stars. The Englishwoman has been a figure of consistency so far, averaging 57.80 at a strike rate of nearly 150. This is only her second match against the Stars as a Hobart Hurricanes player, a game which we’re expecting her to make memorable.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Match Toss Prediction

Five of the seven matches that saw a result at the Junction Oval last season were won by teams that fielded first. This season, too, two of the three games have gone the way of the chasing teams. Hence, with the way the pitch is behaving and with the weather conditions unpredictable, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition to bat first.

Weather Report

The players are expected to play under heavy winds with the weather forecast predicting winds up to 31 km per hour to hit Melbourne during the day. There’s a very little chance of rain during match hours, but we could see a spell of rain before the game and late in the night. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Cloudy No Rain Mild Breeze

Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Both the teams look in good form and have a clean bill of health. Barring a last-minute scare, we’re not expecting any surprises in the line-ups in Melbourne.

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

The Melbourne Stars Women’s team managed to stitch together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They have won three matches and lost once while their first game was washed out.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women have won five of their previous six games. They had won five matches in a row but were handed a surprise defeat by the Sydney Sixers.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

We can’t ignore the topscoring batter of the tournament. The hosts’ opener, Meg Lanning, has scored 301 runs in five games, including a sensational knock of 135 just two games back. She averages 47.33 in her 10 most recent matches in T20 cricket and hence, we’re backing her to go big in the match.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top batter

34-year-old Danni Wyatt-Hodge failed to cross 25 runs in each of the previous two games. However, the Hurricanes star is still the second highest runscorer in the ongoing WBBL with 289 runs in six matches. With two fifties already under her belt, we’re expecting Wyatt-Hodge to post a big score at the start of the innings for the visitors.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

Left arm spinner Sophie Day comes into the match after taking 3 wickets against the Brisbane Heat away from home. In just 4 innings that she has bowled, the 27-year-old has taken 8 wickets. With Lanning stealing the headlines with the bat, Sophie Day has gone about her business quietly and is the unsung hero of the Stars’ bowling line-up.

Heather Graham to be Hobart Hurricanes Women’s top bowler

The Hobart Hurricanes’ bowlers have been in sensational form in the tournament, averaging just under 9 wickets per match so far this season. Out of the 52 wickets they’ve taken so far, Heather Graham has contributed with 14, including a 4/29 and 3/23 in her two most recent games. With the batters faltering in recent games, it will be up to Graham to get the team back to winning ways.