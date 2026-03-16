Facts: Melbourne Stars Women’s team have never won the Women’s Big Bash League and qualified for the playoffs just once in their entire history.

Meg Lanning is the only player this season to have scored fifty or more runs in each of the games she has played.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Excluding the anomaly that was the 2020/21 season, the Melbourne Stars have never qualified for the playoff spots. The only exception was when they topped the group, but lost in the final to Sydney Thunder. The team has started this season well with 3 points in two games. Meg Lanning has been their star so far with 150 runs in just two matches and they should pose a tough challenge for the reigning champions.

Melbourne Renegades Women’s team broke their duck last season by winning the WBBL title for the first time in their history. They began their defence of the title with two wins in a row, initially against Brisbane Heat in the season opener before vanquishing Sydney Thunder by 4 wickets. Their most recent game, however, saw them taste defeat for the first time in 7 matches. The last time they lost two games on the bounce was back in October last year, at the start of the 2024/25 WBBL.

Melbourne Stars Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Prediction & Tips 2025

We are backing Melbourne Stars’ opener Meg Lanning to go big in the match. Not only is she in brilliant form - 150 runs in 2 games, she also has a sensational record against the Renegades. She averages 48.50 in this fixture and has scored 388 runs in 11 games. We wouldn’t be surprised if she scores her third fifty on the bounce in Melbourne.

Melbourne Renegades’ opening partnership scores this season read 13, 12, and 0. While Courtney Webb has impressed, Davina Perrin has flopped in each game. The Stars’ bowling attack is quite potent and has broken the opponent’s opening partnerships in the first two overs in both games. Hence, we’re not expecting the reigning champions to put up a big score for the opening wicket.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Match Toss Prediction

Both the matches played at the venue this season have seen teams opt to bowl first after winning the toss. The result has been there to see as well with the reigning champions already successful in chasing the target down. The Stars were put in to bat in the first game, but rain forced an abandonment. Due to the pitch, weather conditions, and the recent record at the Junction Oval, we are expecting teams will want to know the target to chase.

Weather Report

The weather forecast has predicted a decent spell of rain during match hours and we’re expecting a game with reduced overs. The wind is also expected to pick up during the match. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and the minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Partly Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Partly Cloudy Showers Mild Breeze

Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Despite the Renegades’ loss in their previous game, we’re not expecting them to make any changes for the derby. The Stars, too, wouldn’t want to disturb the winning competition. Hence, we’re not expecting any changes to the line-ups.

Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

The Melbourne Stars Women’s team got their first win in 5 games when they defeated Perth Scorchers in Adelaide. Their first game of the tournament was abandoned while they had lost three consecutive matches in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women’s loss to Adelaide Strikers was their first loss in 7 T20 games. They had won their first two matches in the WBBL and last lost a match in the opening game of the T20 Spring Challenge against eventual finalists Brisbane Heat.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top batter

An impressive knock of 90 runs in the previous game keeps Meg Lanning as our pick to be the best batter from the Stars’ stable for the game. She has scored 314 runs in the previous 10 matches at an average of 35. With a fifty in both matches, the 33-year-old opener is one of the most in-form batters in the tournament and could go big against the champions.

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top batter

Courtney Webb has batted 10 times against the Stars and remained unbeaten on four occasions. The 25-year-old has scored 219 runs with an average of 36.50 in this fixture. Despite losing her wicket early in the previous game in Melbourne, we’re backing Webb to be the team’s best batter as she was in the other two matches.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Kim Garth to be Melbourne Stars Women’s top bowler

With figures of 2/16 in the most recent game, Kim Garth put her name in the hat as one of the bowlers to watch out for from the team. The 29-year-old medium pacer bowled out the dangerous Beth Mooney to set the base for the Stars’ win. Only once in 7 games against the Renegades has Garth returned empty handed and hence, we’re backing her to do well at the Junction Oval.

Georgia Wareham to be Melbourne Renegades Women’s top bowler

With 6 wickets in 3 games, Georgia Wareham is tied at the top of the list of the most prolific bowlers in the tournament so far. The 26-year-old took 2 wickets the last time they played at the venue and we believe she could repeat that feat. The Stars’ batters will need to bat out of their skins if they are to navigate Wareham’s tricky spin bowling.