Facts: With 280 runs, Beth Mooney is the leading run scorer for Perth Scorchers Women in this campaign.

With 158 runs, Nadine de Klerk is the leading run scorer for Brisbane Heat Women this season.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women head into this final game as they need another win to confirm a playoff spot this season. They struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign but in the second half of the season they have managed three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Unlike their opponents, Brisbane Heat Women have had a disappointing campaign so far this season as they remain winless thus far and have been knocked out this term. In the last game they lost against Sydney Thunder Women. As per our calculations, Perth Scorchers Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers Women’ chances of winning - 70%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chances of winning - 30%

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Prediction & Tips 2025

Sophie Devine has had a solid campaign so far as she has been consistent and has scored 180 runs thus far. In the last game she scored 40 off 28 balls which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Georgia Redmayne has had a dismal campaign this season as so far this season she has scored 97 runs with an average of 13.85 runs. In the last game she scored one run which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather conditions in Perth during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions during the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women have been solid in the second half of the campaign as they have three wins in the last four matches.

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women have lost back to back games, they are winless so far in this campaign and are currently eighth on the table.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney did not have a great outing in the last game as she scored 21 off 18 balls. So far she has scored 301 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nadine de Klerk to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top batter

Nadine de Klerk has been the standout batter for Brisbane Heat Women this season. So far she has scored 158 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Perth Scorchers Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine was incredible with the ball in the last match as she bagged four wickets. With 12 wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lucy Hamilton to be Brisbane Heat Women’ top bowler

Lucy Hamilton has been the most consistent bowler for Brisbane Heat Women this season. She has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.