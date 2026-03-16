Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction
DC
41%
Chance of Winning
MUM
59%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 167 runs, Lizelle Lee is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women this season.
- With 127 runs, Grace Harris is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women this season.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chance of Winning
Delhi Capitals Women have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament, they have struggled to make an impact so far this season. Delhi Capitals Women have one win so far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
Mumbai Indians Women had a solid start to the season as they won two of the first three games but since then the defending champions have lost back to back games and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 41%
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 59%
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Jemimah Rodrigues has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season she has scored 37 runs in three games. Even though she scored well in the last game, we expect her to struggle in the upcoming game.
Hayley Matthews was sensational last season but has had some fitness issues this season hence has only played two games this season. In the last game she scored 13 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Verma Shefali
batsman
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Sajana Sajeevan
all rounder
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Yadav Deeya
no information yet
Firdous Rahila Mashkoor
wicket keeper
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Carey Nicola
bowler
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder
all rounder
Prasad Nikki Siribhagwan
all rounder
Khemnar Poonam Nanasaheb
all rounder
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Gupta Sanskriti Rajkumar
bowler
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Sharma Vaishnavi Narendra
batsman
Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have had a dismal campaign this season as they have managed one win in four games.
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after back to back defeats but still remain second on the table.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have an upper hand in this fixture against Mumbai Indians Women 5-4. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Mumbai Indians Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Delhi Capitals Women : 05
Mumbai Indians Women: 04
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Delhi Capitals
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Mumbai Indians
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Batters
Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Lizelle Lee could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as she has been outstanding thus far. With 167 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been one of the most consistent batters for Mumbai Indians Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Bowlers
Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Nandani Sharma has had a sensational campaign thus far as she has been the standout bowler for her side. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr was outstanding once again in the last game as she bagged three wickets against UP Warriorz Women. With ten wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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