Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction DC 41 % Chance of Winning MUM 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women take on Mumbai Indians Women in the 13th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 20 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Capitals Women have been one of the most consistent teams in this tournament, they have struggled to make an impact so far this season. Delhi Capitals Women have one win so far and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.

Mumbai Indians Women had a solid start to the season as they won two of the first three games but since then the defending champions have lost back to back games and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season she has scored 37 runs in three games. Even though she scored well in the last game, we expect her to struggle in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews was sensational last season but has had some fitness issues this season hence has only played two games this season. In the last game she scored 13 runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Partly Cloudy No Rain Warm Breeze

Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have had a dismal campaign this season as they have managed one win in four games.

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after back to back defeats but still remain second on the table.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have an upper hand in this fixture against Mumbai Indians Women 5-4. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Mumbai Indians Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Delhi Capitals Women : 05

Mumbai Indians Women: 04

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women T20 BCA Stadium, null Delhi Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Lizelle Lee could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as she has been outstanding thus far. With 167 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as she has been one of the most consistent batters for Mumbai Indians Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Bowlers

Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Nandani Sharma has had a sensational campaign thus far as she has been the standout bowler for her side. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr was outstanding once again in the last game as she bagged three wickets against UP Warriorz Women. With ten wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.