Amanjot Bhupinder Kaur

International career

Amanjot Kaur, born on January 1, 2000, is an Indian cricketer who has made a name for herself as a right-arm medium bowler and right-handed batter. She plays for Punjab in domestic cricket and has previously represented Chandigarh.

January 19, 2023: Made her WT20I debut for India against South Africa Women at East London. Scored 41 in a Player of the Match performance.

July 16, 2023: Made her WODI debut for India against Bangladesh Women at Mirpur, taking 4 wickets.

July 2023: Selected for India’s 2023 Asian Games squad.

2024:

January 09, 2024: Last WT20I match for India against Australia Women at DY Patil.

2025:

May 11, 2025: Last WODI match for India against Sri Lanka Women at Colombo (RPS).

Leagues Participation

Amanjot Kaur has participated in the Women's Premier League (WPL), one of the top domestic T20 leagues for women in India.

Women's Premier League

Amanjot Kaur has been an integral part of the Women's Premier League (WPL) since its inception in 2023. She was bought by the Mumbai Indians for 50 lakhs and made an immediate impact with her all-round performances. In 2025, she earned the Emerging Player of the Tournament award.

Year Team Notes 2023 Mumbai Indians Purchased for 50 lakhs in the inaugural WPL auction. Made her debut on March 4, 2023, but did not get a chance to bat in her first match. 2025 Mumbai Indians Retained for the 2025 WPL season. Took 3 wickets and scored 34 off 30 balls in a thrilling win over RCB, earning her first Player of the Match award. 2025 Mumbai Indians Scored 128 runs in seven innings with an average of 42.66, also took five wickets with an economy rate of 7.88. Awarded Emerging Player of the Tournament.

Domestic career

Amanjot Kaur, born on January 1, 2000, is an Indian cricketer who represents Punjab. She is a right-arm medium bowler and a right-handed batter. In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, she topped the scoring charts for Punjab with 192 runs, maintaining a strike rate above 100, and also took eight wickets, finishing second in the wicket-takers' list. After a brief stint with Chandigarh in the 2019-20 season, she returned to Punjab, where her batting and bowling skills continued to grow.

Amanjot’s cricket journey began under the guidance of coach Nagesh Gupta at a young age. Her father, a carpenter, supported her ambitions by adjusting his work schedule to ensure she could attend training. His sacrifices played a key role in her development, and with her determination, Amanjot has steadily risen in the cricketing world. Now with Mumbai Indians, she aims to further improve her all-round game and help the team achieve success.

Records and achievements

Amanjot Kaur has achieved significant milestones in her cricket career, both at the domestic and international levels. Her all-round abilities, especially in the Women's Premier League (WPL) and other prestigious tournaments, have earned her numerous accolades.

2022:

Gold Medal at the Asian Games as a member of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

November 2022:

Scored 192 runs in six innings in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.

2021-22:

Scored 104 runs in four innings in the Senior Women's One Day Challenger Trophy for Team India.

2023:

Player of the Match for her performance against South Africa in a WT20I.

2023 (WPL):

Emerging Player of the Tournament for her outstanding performance in the Women’s Premier League, scoring 128 runs in seven innings at an average of 42.66 and taking five wickets with an economy rate of 7.88.

2025 (WPL):

First Player of the Match award for her performance against RCB, taking 3 wickets and scoring 34 off 30 balls.

Personal life

Despite facing challenges in her personal and professional life, she continues to inspire with her resilience and dedication to the sport.

Family

Amanjot was born in Mohali, Punjab, India. Her father, Bhupinder Singh, and mother, Ranjeet Kaur, have been her strong support system. Growing up, her father made significant sacrifices, including adjusting his work schedule, to help her pursue cricket. She has a brother, GurKripal Singh, and a sister, Kamaljot Kaur, who have been part of her journey.

Finance

Amanjot's estimated net worth is between 1 and 3 million USD, a reflection of her hard work and achievements in both domestic and international cricket.

Cars and House

Though specifics about her possessions are not widely publicized, Amanjot is known to be grounded, and her family's support has been crucial to her success. She was born and raised in Mohali, where her family continues to live.

Scandals

Amanjot faced a tough period after the 2024 WPL season when she suffered a broken back and a torn ligament in her arm. These injuries required surgery, but she showed remarkable strength in recovering and returning to the field, continuing to perform well.

Fans

Amanjot has built a solid fanbase, with 24k followers on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life and career. Her fans appreciate her determination and dedication, both on and off the field.