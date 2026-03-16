Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction
GUJ
41%
Chance of Winning
MUM
59%
Parimatch
T20
BCA Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 212 runs, Sophie Devine is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women this season.
- With 319 runs, Nat Sciver-Brunt is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women this season.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chance of Winning
Gujarat Giants Women have been brilliant in the second half of the season as they have won back to back games and are in contention to make the playoffs once again this season. In the last game, they went head to head against Delhi Capitals Women and they won the game by three runs.
Mumbai Indians Women won the championship last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they need a win in this tie to stay in contention. In the last game they beat RCB Women by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 41%
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 59%
Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Beth Mooney has struggled for consistency this season but has managed to turn things around in the second half of the season as in the last two games, she has scored 38 and 58 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hayley Matthews has had an underwhelming season this term. Much like last season she hasn’t been consistent but when it mattered the most she scored 56 in the last game, which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Sajana Sajeevan
all rounder
Sharma Anushka Brijmohan
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder
all rounder
Fulmali Bharati
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Ahuja Kanika S
all rounder
Firdous Rahila Mashkoor
wicket keeper
Gautam Kashvee Sudesh
bowler
Gupta Sanskriti Rajkumar
bowler
Kanwer TP
all rounder
Khemnar Poonam Nanasaheb
all rounder
Singh Renuka
bowler
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Gayakwad Rajeshwari
bowler
Sharma Vaishnavi Narendra
batsman
Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table.
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women have struggled this season but with a win in the last game, they are currently third on the table.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women have an upper hand in this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 8-0. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Mumbai Indians Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Gujarat Giants Women : 00
Mumbai Indians Women: 08
Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women
T20
BCA Stadium, null
Gujarat Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mumbai Indians
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Batters
Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Sophie Devine did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as with 212 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt had an excellent game in the last outing as she scored a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. She is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Sophie Devine has been outstanding with the ball and the bat this season. She has been the standout bowler this term and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr continued her excellent form in the last game as she bagged two wickets. With 12 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for Mumbai Indians Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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