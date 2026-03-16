Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction GUJ 41 % Chance of Winning MUM 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women take on Mumbai Indians Women in the 19th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 30 at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women have been brilliant in the second half of the season as they have won back to back games and are in contention to make the playoffs once again this season. In the last game, they went head to head against Delhi Capitals Women and they won the game by three runs.

Mumbai Indians Women won the championship last season but have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they need a win in this tie to stay in contention. In the last game they beat RCB Women by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 41%

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 59%

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Beth Mooney has struggled for consistency this season but has managed to turn things around in the second half of the season as in the last two games, she has scored 38 and 58 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hayley Matthews has had an underwhelming season this term. Much like last season she hasn’t been consistent but when it mattered the most she scored 56 in the last game, which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Vadodara during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table.

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women have struggled this season but with a win in the last game, they are currently third on the table.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have an upper hand in this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 8-0. Both sides went head to head early on this season and Mumbai Indians Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Gujarat Giants Women : 00

Mumbai Indians Women: 08

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women T20 BCA Stadium, null Gujarat Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Mumbai Indians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Sophie Devine did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back her once again as with 212 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt had an excellent game in the last outing as she scored a century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. She is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Devine to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Sophie Devine has been outstanding with the ball and the bat this season. She has been the standout bowler this term and is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr continued her excellent form in the last game as she bagged two wickets. With 12 wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for Mumbai Indians Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.