Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction UPW 55 % Chance of Winning GUJ 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Gujarat Giants Women take on UP Warriorz Women in the second game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 10 at 03:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Gujarat Giants Women head into this campaign after some big changes in the squad and would be hoping to make the playoffs once again this season. Last season even though Gujarat Giants Women made the playoffs, they struggled for consistency as they ended up with four wins in eight matches and ended up third on the table.

UP Warriorz Women have been one of the biggest disappointments in this tournament as they once again struggled to compete last season and ended up fifth on the table. Meg Lanning will lead the team this year. As per our calculations, Gujarat Giants Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 55%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Ashleigh Gardner was sublime last season as she was the standout batter last season and she ended up with 243 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Phoebe Litchfield has been one of the most important buys for UP Warriorz Women this season as she has showcased her class in the ODI World Cup and we expect her to make an instant impact in this fixture.

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Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

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Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List

Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women were decent last season as they ended up with four wins in eight games and made the playoffs.

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have struggled in WPL, last season they ended up with three wins in eight games and missed the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women have identical records in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Gujarat Giants Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Gujarat Giants Women : 03

UP Warriorz Women: 03

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Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Beth Mooney heads into this campaign for a brilliant display in the WBBL and we expect her to have a similar impact this season. Last season she scored 237 runs which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Meg Lanning to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Meg Lanning has been sensational in WPL as she has made the Finals every year with Delhi Capitals. Lanning was phenomenal in the WBBL prior to this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Kashvee Gautam would be hoping for a similar impact as last season as she was sensational last season. With 11 wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for UP Warriorz last season. With nine wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.