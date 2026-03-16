Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction
UPW
55%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
45%
Parimatch
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 243 runs, Ashleigh Gardner was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in the last campaign.
- With nine wickets, Sophie Ecclestone was the leading wicket taker for UP Warriorz Women last season.
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning
Gujarat Giants Women head into this campaign after some big changes in the squad and would be hoping to make the playoffs once again this season. Last season even though Gujarat Giants Women made the playoffs, they struggled for consistency as they ended up with four wins in eight matches and ended up third on the table.
UP Warriorz Women have been one of the biggest disappointments in this tournament as they once again struggled to compete last season and ended up fifth on the table. Meg Lanning will lead the team this year. As per our calculations, Gujarat Giants Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 55%
- UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 45%
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Ashleigh Gardner was sublime last season as she was the standout batter last season and she ended up with 243 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Phoebe Litchfield has been one of the most important buys for UP Warriorz Women this season as she has showcased her class in the ODI World Cup and we expect her to make an instant impact in this fixture.
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Kanwer TP
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Deol Harleen
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Lanning Meg
batsman
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Sharma Anushka Brijmohan
batsman
Navgire Kiran
batsman
Ahuja Kanika S
all rounder
Sehrawat Shweta Sanjay
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Asha Sobhana
all rounder
Fulmali Bharati
batsman
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Gautam Kashvee Sudesh
bowler
Pandey Shikha
all rounder
Gayakwad Rajeshwari
bowler
Gaud Kranti Munna
all rounder
Singh Renuka
bowler
Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women were decent last season as they ended up with four wins in eight games and made the playoffs.
UP Warriorz Women Team Form
UP Warriorz Women have struggled in WPL, last season they ended up with three wins in eight games and missed the playoffs.
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head
Gujarat Giants Women and UP Warriorz Women have identical records in this fixture. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Gujarat Giants Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Gujarat Giants Women : 03
UP Warriorz Women: 03
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null
Up Warriorz
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Giants
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters
Beth Mooney to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Beth Mooney heads into this campaign for a brilliant display in the WBBL and we expect her to have a similar impact this season. Last season she scored 237 runs which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Meg Lanning to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter
Meg Lanning has been sensational in WPL as she has made the Finals every year with Delhi Capitals. Lanning was phenomenal in the WBBL prior to this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers
Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Kashvee Gautam would be hoping for a similar impact as last season as she was sensational last season. With 11 wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler
Sophie Ecclestone was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for UP Warriorz last season. With nine wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments