Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction
MUM
57%
Chance of Winning
DC
43%
Parimatch
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 523 runs, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women last season.
- With 304 runs, Shafali Verma was the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women last season.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians Women won the championship last season but did not have the best of starts to their title defence this term as they struggled in the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. Mumbai Indians Women struggled in all departments and eventually lost the game by three wickets.
Delhi Capitals Women haven’t won the championship thus far but they have been the most consistent team in the WPL as they have dominated the group stages and have made the finals every season and would be hoping to take a step up. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 57%
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 43%
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Hayley Matthews did not start the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was sensational last season and ended up scoring 307 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Jemimah Rodrigues would lead the side this season and expectations are high for her to perform this term. She struggled for consistency last season and with the added pressure of captaincy, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Kamalini Gunalan
batsman
Verma Shefali
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Carey Nicola
bowler
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Sajana Sajeevan
all rounder
Prasad Nikki Siribhagwan
all rounder
Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder
all rounder
Henry Chinelle
all rounder
Khemnar Poonam Nanasaheb
all rounder
Rana Sneh
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Mani Minnu
bowler
Gupta Sanskriti Rajkumar
bowler
Vasistha Triveni Prakash
bowler
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women did not have a great start to the season as they lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women have been sensational in the group stages last term and would be hoping to hit similar heights this season.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women have identical records in this fixture. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and Mumbai Indians Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Mumbai Indians Women : 04
Delhi Capitals Women: 04
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women
T20
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Mumbai Indians
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Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters
Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt did not have a great start to the campaign as she struggled in the last outing, regardless we are going to back her once again as she was the leading run scorer last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Shafali Verma has had a brilliant run in the WPL and last season was no exception as she was the standout batter for her side and was also the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr was outstanding with the ball in the opening game as she ended the match with bowling figures of 2/13. Last season she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marizanne Kapp to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Marizanne Kapp was outstanding once again last season and was one of the most consistent bowlers last season. She was sensational in the ODI World Cup prior to this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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