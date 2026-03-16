Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Prediction MUM 57 % Chance of Winning DC 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women take on Delhi Capitals Women in the third game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 10 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women won the championship last season but did not have the best of starts to their title defence this term as they struggled in the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. Mumbai Indians Women struggled in all departments and eventually lost the game by three wickets.

Delhi Capitals Women haven’t won the championship thus far but they have been the most consistent team in the WPL as they have dominated the group stages and have made the finals every season and would be hoping to take a step up. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 57%

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 43%

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Hayley Matthews did not start the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was sensational last season and ended up scoring 307 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Jemimah Rodrigues would lead the side this season and expectations are high for her to perform this term. She struggled for consistency last season and with the added pressure of captaincy, we believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Unknown Unknown Warm No Wind

Unknown Unknown Warm No Wind

Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women did not have a great start to the season as they lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women have been sensational in the group stages last term and would be hoping to hit similar heights this season.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women have identical records in this fixture. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and Mumbai Indians Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Mumbai Indians Women : 04

Delhi Capitals Women: 04

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt did not have a great start to the campaign as she struggled in the last outing, regardless we are going to back her once again as she was the leading run scorer last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shafali Verma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Shafali Verma has had a brilliant run in the WPL and last season was no exception as she was the standout batter for her side and was also the leading run scorer which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr was outstanding with the ball in the opening game as she ended the match with bowling figures of 2/13. Last season she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marizanne Kapp to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Marizanne Kapp was outstanding once again last season and was one of the most consistent bowlers last season. She was sensational in the ODI World Cup prior to this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.