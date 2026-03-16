Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Prediction MUM 58 % Chance of Winning GUJ 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women take on Gujarat Giants Women in the sixth game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 13 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women had a phenomenal run last season as they won the championship. They did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women but in the last game they bounced back and beat Delhi Capitals Women by 50 runs.

Gujarat Giants Women could not have hoped for a better start to the season as they have won back to back games and have a perfect record thus far. Gujarat Giants Women made the playoffs last season. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Hayley Matthews did not start the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was sensational last season and ended up scoring 307 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Beth Mooney had a brilliant campaign last season but have struggled to make an impact so far this season. In the last game she scored 19 runs against Delhi Capitals Women which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Clear No Rain Hot Breeze

Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women but in the last game they beat Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Giants Women Team Form

Gujarat Giants Women have a perfect record this season as they have two wins in two games.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 7-0. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Mumbai Indians Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Mumbai Indians Women : 07

Gujarat Giants Women: 00

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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt was sensational last season as she was the leading run scorer in the campaign. In the last game she scored 70 off 46 balls against Delhi Capitals which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter

Ashleigh Gardner had a sublime season last term and once again she has been excellent thus far. In the last game she scored 49 off 26 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr continued her excellent form in the last game as she bagged three wickets, with five wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler

Kashvee Gautam has struggled so far in this campaign but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant for Gujarat Giants Women and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.