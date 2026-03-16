Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Prediction
MUM
58%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
42%
Parimatch
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 523 runs, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women last season.
- With 243 runs, Ashleigh Gardner was the leading run scorer for Gujarat Giants Women in the last campaign.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians Women had a phenomenal run last season as they won the championship. They did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women but in the last game they bounced back and beat Delhi Capitals Women by 50 runs.
Gujarat Giants Women could not have hoped for a better start to the season as they have won back to back games and have a perfect record thus far. Gujarat Giants Women made the playoffs last season. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 58%
- Gujarat Giants Women’ chances of winning - 42%
Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Hayley Matthews did not start the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was sensational last season and ended up scoring 307 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Beth Mooney had a brilliant campaign last season but have struggled to make an impact so far this season. In the last game she scored 19 runs against Delhi Capitals Women which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.
Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Kamalini Gunalan
batsman
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Carey Nicola
bowler
Soni Ayushi
all rounder
Sajana Sajeevan
all rounder
Fulmali Bharati
batsman
Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder
all rounder
Ahuja Kanika S
all rounder
Khemnar Poonam Nanasaheb
all rounder
Gautam Kashvee Sudesh
bowler
Gupta Sanskriti Rajkumar
bowler
Kanwer TP
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Gayakwad Rajeshwari
bowler
Vasistha Triveni Prakash
bowler
Singh Renuka
bowler
Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women but in the last game they beat Delhi Capitals.
Gujarat Giants Women Team Form
Gujarat Giants Women have a perfect record this season as they have two wins in two games.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against Gujarat Giants Women 7-0. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Mumbai Indians Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Mumbai Indians Women : 07
Gujarat Giants Women: 00
Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women
T20
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Mumbai Indians
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Gujarat Giants
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Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Batters
Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt was sensational last season as she was the leading run scorer in the campaign. In the last game she scored 70 off 46 balls against Delhi Capitals which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ashleigh Gardner to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top batter
Ashleigh Gardner had a sublime season last term and once again she has been excellent thus far. In the last game she scored 49 off 26 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr continued her excellent form in the last game as she bagged three wickets, with five wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kashvee Gautam to be Gujarat Giants Women’ top bowler
Kashvee Gautam has struggled so far in this campaign but that doesn’t change the fact she has been brilliant for Gujarat Giants Women and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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