Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction
MUM
62%
Chance of Winning
UPW
38%
Parimatch
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 165 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women this season.
- With 125 runs, Phoebe Litchfield is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women this season.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians Women did not have a great start to their title defence as they lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women but since then they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Gujarat Giants Women by seven wickets.
UP Warriorz Women had a dismal campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season as they have three defeats in three games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 62%
- UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 38%
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Hayley Matthews did not start the season but she returned in the last game and scored 22 off 12 balls. She was outstanding last season and we expect her to make a similar impact and score well in the upcoming game.
Kiran Navgire had a disappointing campaign last season and so far this season has been a struggle for her. In the last game against Delhi Capitals she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Navgire Kiran
batsman
Kamalini Gunalan
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Deol Harleen
all rounder
Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder
all rounder
Sehrawat Shweta Sanjay
batsman
Carey Nicola
bowler
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Sajana Sajeevan
all rounder
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Khemnar Poonam Nanasaheb
all rounder
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Gupta Sanskriti Rajkumar
bowler
Asha Sobhana
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Pandey Shikha
all rounder
Vasistha Triveni Prakash
bowler
Gaud Kranti Munna
all rounder
Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women but have won back to back and are second on the table.
UP Warriorz Women Team Form
UP Warriorz Women have struggled to make an impact this season and have lost all three games thus far.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 5-2. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Mumbai Indians Women won on both occasions.
Head to Head:
Mumbai Indians Women : 05
UP Warriorz Women: 02
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women
T20
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Mumbai Indians
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Up Warriorz
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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters
Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt missed the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was sensational in the last innings as she scored 70 off 46 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Phoebe Litchfield to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter
Phoebe Litchfield could not have a better start to the season as she has been sensational so far and with 125 runs, she is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr did not have a great outing in the last game, regardless we are going to back her once again as with six wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler
Sophie Ecclestone hasn't had a good start to the season but that doesn’t change the fact she is the standout bowler for her side and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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