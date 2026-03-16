Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction MUM 62 % Chance of Winning UPW 38 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women take on UP Warriorz Women in the eighth game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 15 at 07:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women did not have a great start to their title defence as they lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women but since then they have won back to back games and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Gujarat Giants Women by seven wickets.

UP Warriorz Women had a dismal campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season as they have three defeats in three games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 62%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 38%

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Hayley Matthews did not start the season but she returned in the last game and scored 22 off 12 balls. She was outstanding last season and we expect her to make a similar impact and score well in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire had a disappointing campaign last season and so far this season has been a struggle for her. In the last game against Delhi Capitals she scored a duck which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women lost the opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women but have won back to back and are second on the table.

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women have struggled to make an impact this season and have lost all three games thus far.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 5-2. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Mumbai Indians Women won on both occasions.

Head to Head:

Mumbai Indians Women : 05

UP Warriorz Women: 02

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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt missed the last game but we expect her to return in the starting lineup as she was sensational in the last innings as she scored 70 off 46 balls which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phoebe Litchfield to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Phoebe Litchfield could not have a better start to the season as she has been sensational so far and with 125 runs, she is also the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr did not have a great outing in the last game, regardless we are going to back her once again as with six wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone hasn't had a good start to the season but that doesn’t change the fact she is the standout bowler for her side and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.