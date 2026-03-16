Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction
UPW
61%
Chance of Winning
MUM
39%
Parimatch
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 181 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians Women this season.
- With 150 runs, Phoebe Litchfield is the leading run scorer for UP Warriorz Women this season.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning
Mumbai Indians Women have had a decent run so far as they have won two of the last three games and are currently second on the table. Mumbai Indians head into the second half of the season hoping for more consistency as they try to secure a playoff spot once again this season.
UP Warriorz Women registered their first win of the season in the last outing against Mumbai Indians Women as they won the match with seven wickets to spare. UP Warriors Women will be hoping for a similar impact. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 61%
- UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 39%
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Hayley Matthews did not start the season and has only played one game so far this season. She was solid in that game as she scored 22 off 12 balls which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.
Kiran Navgire had a dismal campaign last season and once again she has struggled to find her footing so far this season. In the last game she scored 10 runs which makes us believe she will score low once again.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Navgire Kiran
batsman
Kamalini Gunalan
batsman
Lanning Meg
batsman
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
Deol Harleen
all rounder
Kaur Harmanpreet
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Sehrawat Shweta Sanjay
batsman
Kaur Amanjot Bhupinder
all rounder
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Carey Nicola
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Gupta Sanskriti Rajkumar
bowler
Asha Sobhana
all rounder
Sajana Sajeevan
all rounder
Pandey Shikha
all rounder
Reddy Nalla
all rounder
Gaud Kranti Munna
all rounder
Vasistha Triveni Prakash
bowler
Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women Team Form
Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after two wins in the last three games and are second on the table.
UP Warriorz Women Team Form
UP Warriorz Women lost three games on the bounce at the start of the season but in the last game they beat Mumbai Indians Women.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head
Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 5-3. Both sides went head to head this season and UP Warriorz Women won the game.
Head to Head:
Mumbai Indians Women : 05
UP Warriorz Women: 03
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null
Up Warriorz
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Mumbai Indians
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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters
Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter
Nat Sciver-Brunt continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 65 off 43 balls. So far this season she has scored two half centuries in three games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Phoebe Litchfield to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter
Phoebe Litchfield could not have a better start to the season, in the last game she scored 25 off 22 balls and with 150 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers
Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler
Amelia Kerr did not have a great outing in the last game, regardless we are going to back her once again as with seven wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler
Sophie Ecclestone hasn't had a good start to the season but that doesn’t change the fact she is the standout bowler for her side and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
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