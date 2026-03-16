Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Prediction UPW 61 % Chance of Winning MUM 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Mumbai Indians Women take on UP Warriorz Women in the tenth game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 03:00 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Chance of Winning

Mumbai Indians Women have had a decent run so far as they have won two of the last three games and are currently second on the table. Mumbai Indians head into the second half of the season hoping for more consistency as they try to secure a playoff spot once again this season.

UP Warriorz Women registered their first win of the season in the last outing against Mumbai Indians Women as they won the match with seven wickets to spare. UP Warriors Women will be hoping for a similar impact. As per our calculations, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women’ chances of winning - 61%

UP Warriorz Women’ chances of winning - 39%

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Hayley Matthews did not start the season and has only played one game so far this season. She was solid in that game as she scored 22 off 12 balls which makes us believe she will do well in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire had a dismal campaign last season and once again she has struggled to find her footing so far this season. In the last game she scored 10 runs which makes us believe she will score low once again.

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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women Team Form

Mumbai Indians Women head into this game after two wins in the last three games and are second on the table.

UP Warriorz Women Team Form

UP Warriorz Women lost three games on the bounce at the start of the season but in the last game they beat Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Head to Head

Mumbai Indians Women have dominated this fixture against UP Warriorz Women 5-3. Both sides went head to head this season and UP Warriorz Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Mumbai Indians Women : 05

UP Warriorz Women: 03

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Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Batters

Nat Sciver Brunt to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top batter

Nat Sciver-Brunt continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 65 off 43 balls. So far this season she has scored two half centuries in three games which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Phoebe Litchfield to be UP Warriorz Women’ top batter

Phoebe Litchfield could not have a better start to the season, in the last game she scored 25 off 22 balls and with 150 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be Mumbai Indians Women’ top bowler

Amelia Kerr did not have a great outing in the last game, regardless we are going to back her once again as with seven wickets so far she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sophie Ecclestone to be UP Warriorz Women’ top bowler

Sophie Ecclestone hasn't had a good start to the season but that doesn’t change the fact she is the standout bowler for her side and was the leading wicket taker last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.