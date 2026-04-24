Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Barnard Edbowler
|134
|185
|17
|1
|72.43
|Woakes Chrisall rounder
|64
|110
|11
|0
|58.18
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Pennington Dillonbowler
|23
|5
|94
|0
|4.09
|1
|0
|Tongue Joshbowler
|22
|1
|91
|5
|4.14
|0
|4
Latest Highlights
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95.6
.
Patterson-White to Booth, 0 runs
95.5
.
Patterson-White to Booth, 0 runs
95.4
.
Patterson-White to Booth, 0 runs