Results Score Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

NOT
NOT
WAR
WAR

(96 ov.) 375/8

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Barnard Edbowler13418517172.43
Woakes Chrisall rounder6411011058.18
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Pennington Dillonbowler2359404.0910
Tongue Joshbowler2219154.1404

Latest Highlights

95.6
.

Patterson-White to Booth, 0 runs

95.5
.

Patterson-White to Booth, 0 runs

95.4
.

Patterson-White to Booth, 0 runs

Read all highlights